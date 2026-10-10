Steelers vs. Colts Bold Predictions: DK Metcalf Goes Off

The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking to move on from the Week 4 loss to the Cleveland Browns, and the best way to do so is to come away with a victory at home against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5.

Though they're dealing with injuries to several of their key starters, such as Derrick Harmon (who is on IR with a foot injury), Jamel Dean (ankle) and Michael Pittman Jr. (foot), the Steelers are still in a relatively good spot when it comes to matching up with Indianapolis.

As it attempts to move to 3-2 on the season, here are three bold predictions for Pittsburgh's upcoming bout with the Colts.

Nov 2, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs the ball during the first half against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Steelers Hold Jonathan Taylor to No TDs and Under 100 Yards from Scrimmage

Jonathan Taylor is one of the NFL's elite running backs.

The 27-year-old is coming off a strong showing in a Week 4 win for the Colts over the Washington Commanders in London, where he rushed for 95 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Taylor also posted a whopping 1,963 yards from scrimmage with a league-leading 19 touchdowns in 2025.

He had one of his worst outings last year against the Steelers, however, rushing for just 45 yards on 14 carries to go with two catches for 12 yards and no touchdowns in a 27-20 loss to Pittsburgh.

Taylor also hasn't been quite as efficient so far in 2026 as he has been in the past, averaging only 4.1 yards per carry.

He's still arguably the most important part of Indianapolis' offense, especially when considering Daniel Jones' struggles thus far, but the Steelers may have the formula to stop him.

Pittsburgh's run defense ranks near the middle of the pack in yards allowed per game at 112.8 (16th-most) and yards per carry at 4.34 (13th-most). Those numbers aren't overly impressive, though it has the pieces necessary to limit Taylor's production while being able to really hone in on him in their defensive game plan.

DK Metcalf Has Another 100-Plus Yard Game

Metcalf finally broke out in Pittsburgh's Week 4 loss to the Cleveland Browns, particularly in the fourth quarter, en route to logging 115 yards on five receptions.

One of the major storylines over the first few weeks of the campaign for the Steelers was Metcalf's issues with drops as well as his low statistical output.

He's trending in the right direction after his outing against the Browns, considering he had just 98 yards going into that contest, and he has a perfect opportunity to keep things rolling against the Colts.

Pittman Jr. is set to miss multiple weeks after aggravating his foot injury, which should boost Metcalf's targets for as long as the former is out.

Indianapolis has given up the seventh-most passing yards on the season at 1,105, and star cornerback Sauce Gardner has really struggled in his first full season with the team after they traded two first-round picks to the New York Jets for him at last year's deadline.

Gardner is slated to line up plenty opposite Metcalf in Week 5, and with Rodgers likely to look his way quite a bit, the Steelers' No. 1 wide receiver should be in for another huge day and put up back-to-back 100-yard performances for the first time with the black and gold.

Aug 13, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) during player introductions against the Green Bay Packers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nick Herbig Finally Gets on the Board

After signing a four-year, $100 million extension in June, Herbig's been quiet so far this season.

He has yet to record a sack, and he's also playing off-ball more than he has in the past, evidenced by the fact that he has 20 coverage reps already after having 50 throughout all of 2025 (per Pro Football Focus).

Herbig has also only had 40 snaps as a pass rusher up to this point, according to PFF. That doesn't mean he isn't making an impact, though, as his 20.5 percent pressure rate is the sixth-highest among EDGE rushers with at least 100 total snaps on the season (per SumerSports).

The Colts, on the other hand, are allowing a quarterback pressure rate of 41.4 percent, which is the sixth-worst mark in the NFL (per Next Gen Stats).

As such, Week 5 offers a chance for Herbig to finally notch at least one sack and start putting some numbers up on the board.

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