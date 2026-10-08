Steelers Could Get Huge Offensive Boost for Colts Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers appear to be inching closer to having a key contributor return on the offensive side of the ball.

On their penultimate injury report ahead of a Week 5 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts, the Steelers listed running back Rico Dowdle (toe) as a limited participant for the second day in a row.

Dowdle did not participate at all the past two weeks after suffering his injury during Pittsburgh's Week 2 loss to the New England Patriots, so it's clear he's making progress.

His availability vs. Indianapolis is still up in the air, and his designation for the game will be revealed on the final report of the week on October 8, though it's a positive sign for the Steelers that he's trending in the right direction from a participation standpoint regardless of if he suits ip against the Colts or not.

Aug 21, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle (13) runs the ball against the New York Jets during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dowdle's Comments About His Injury

Dowdle suffered his injury in the first half of Pittsburgh's bout against the Patriots and was carted to the locker room before later returning in the second half.

The 28-year-old was pulled once again afterwards, however, and has not played since.

While speaking with reporters earlier this week, Dowdle explained how the entire process played out.

"The first time I did it, I came to the sideline and I was like, 'I think my toe broke,'" Dowdle said. "So I went to the tent and it was dislocated and they popped it back in, did the X-rays. Nothing was broken or whatever, but once they popped it back in, I felt good, so I'm like, 'I wanna go back in the game and play.' Dr. [James] Bradley was like, 'No, we're playing on turf, think I'm gonna be done,' because when you get it, you hurt the plate at the bottom or whatever. So I ended up talking him into going back in, and he was like, 'If it pop out again, you've gotta be done,' and it popped out again, so I had to be done."

Dowdle went on to explain that the key in his recovery process is, "letting the tissue heal," so that his toe doesn't keep popping out of place, as he'd have to undergo surgery for a pin to be put in if that were to ever be the case.

Aug 21, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle (13) runs the ball against the New York Jets during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dowdle Could Provide Spark vs. Colts

Jaylen Warren has more than held up his end of the bargain during Dowdle's two-week absence, posting a combined 302 yards on 40 touches against the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns.

Dowdle was still heavily involved in the Steelers' offense when healthy, garnering 19 touches for 65 yards over roughly a game-and-a-half, and that should remain the case once he's back on the field.

Pittsburgh could really use a bounce-back performance across the board against the Colts. It's not a guarantee that Dowdle will suit up in that contest, but if he does, he'll have an opportunity to provide a spark out of the backfield alongside Warren.

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