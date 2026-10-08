Steelers, Lions Trade Makes Sense

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers and Detroit Lions were linked to Joey Porter Jr., but the NFC North team was beat out by their NFC East opponent, the Dallas Cowboys. But maybe they can return to the negotiation table, with another defensive back on their minds to be dealt.

The Lions aren't satisfied with their defense. Fighting for their season to remain alive, they're desperately looking for help, and Pittsburgh has options. Not the star cornerback in Porter Jr. that Detroit was originally looking for, but maybe another name who could satisfy their need to bulk up the room.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler recently tossed out the idea that the Lions could call the Steelers for veteran cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

"Is it worth calling Pittsburgh for Jalen Ramsey? Not sure he's available, but the Lions' defense seems far from settled," Fowler wrote in his weekly buzz file.

Steelers Should Consider It

It makes sense for the Steelers to at least consider the idea. Ramsey is only capable of playing the slot in their defense, and defensive coordinator Patrick Graham has made that very clear. He's the "star position" and that's where he'll stay.

He's 31 years old and it's hard to picture a future in Pittsburgh with his contract continuing to rise, which may be the biggest reason the Steelers should consider the possibility of a trade

Ramsey is set to make $19 million in 2027 with over $16 million in dead cap. The year after, he'll make $31 million or have $11 million in dead cap.

If the Steelers can move on from that contract, it's worth the risk. Because it's hard to picture Ramsey finishing his deal in Pittsburgh, and if they're going to lose out on salary cap space after this season, maybe they should see if the option to avoid that this season is on the table.

Plus, they'd likely get a mid-round pick on top of not having to pay him.

Brandin Echols also adds some security. Echols might not be an every-down cornerback in the NFL, but he's capable of playing a bigger role for this defense. Graham was quick to mention how impressive Echols was during his introductory press conference, meaning there has to be some faith he can play a key role in the slot if needed.

It would all depend on how willing Detroit was to make a deal happen. But if they're fine with taking on his contract and giving up something in return, why not make it happen? The Steelers have a replacement and long-term concerns about his contract.

They're willing to move on from bad deals. Why not consider this one?

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