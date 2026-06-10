Steelers Cut Ties With Veteran WR

The Pittsburgh Steelers cut ties with a veteran wide receiver during the final week of OTAs.

After claiming rookie punter Aidan Laros off waivers from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Steelers announced that they released Brandon Johnson as the corresponding move.

Johnson spent the entire 2024 campaign with Pittsburgh, primarily as a member of its practice squad while also appearing in three regular season games and logging 19 offensive snaps.

The 27-year-old proceeded to sign a reserve/futures contract with the Steelers in January 2025, though he was waived with an injury designation at final roster cuts.

Aug 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) runs the ball as wide receiver Brandon Johnson (11) blocks Carolina Panthers safety Demani Richardson (36) during the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Allison Lawhon-Imagn Images | Allison Lawhon-Imagn Images

Johnson later signed to the Buccaneers' practice squad in October before getting released in December. From there, he returned to Pittsburgh's practice squad ahead of Week 17.

The Denver Broncos, whom Johnson spent the first two seasons of his career with, signed him to their practice squad leading into the AFC Championship Game after his contract with the Steelers expired.

Johnson found his way back to Pittsburgh shortly following the 2026 NFL Draft, but he'll now look to catch on with a different team this summer.

Who Will Make the Steelers' Roster at WR?

Johnson, in all likelihood, was never going to win a 53-man roster spot this summer given how much talent the Steelers have brought in at wide receiver over the last few months.

With Michael Pittman Jr. arriving in a trade from the Indianapolis Colts while Pittsburgh selected Germie Bernard in the second round of the NFL Draft, the team now has two legit starters at the position next to No. 1 option DK Metcalf.

Roman Wilson's first two years in the league didn't go swimmingly, but the 2024 third-rounder has been a standout performer throughout the offseason program and may revitalize his career in Mike McCarthy's offense.

Oct 12, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson (10) warms up before the game at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Ben Skowronek and fourth-round pick Kaden Wetjen are both viewed as locks to make the roster, though the former is more of a special teams ace while the latter's primary role will be as a return specialist.

Swiss Army knife and seventh-round pick Eli Heidenreich could crack the roster and see some time out of the slot. He's stated that running back is where he's the most comfortable, however, so perhaps he won't be utilized much at receiver in 2026.

A.T. Perry and Max Hurleman would be the other names to watch, though the latter essentially fits into the same niche as Heidenreich, so keeping both around might not be practical.

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