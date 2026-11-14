Steelers DBs Taking High Road Before Bengals Game

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers are entering a playoff mindset midway through the regular season schedule. Traveling to Ohio to take on the Cincinnati Bengals, the Steelers aim to take the season series and control of the AFC North division.

Leaving Cincinnati with a win will be quite the challenge for the Steelers. Despite defeating the Bengals 30-27 in Week 3, these are two very different teams meeting in Week 10. The Bengals enter with the best passing offense in the NFL, leading the league with an average of More than 285 passing yards per game and 23 passing touchdowns. Their goal is to feed their top duo of Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, and hope the Steelers cannot match up in the secondary.

The Steelers know and respect just how explosive the Bengals’ offense can be, and they aren’t shying away from it. Contrary to a bit of bulletin board material Chase offered the Steelers ahead of this matchup, Pittsburgh’s defenders continue to take the high road when it comes to pre-game smack talk.

"I want to do it again, but I don't want to get fined."



Great question by @pauldehnerjr to Ja'Marr Chase. Has he ever signed a picture of him giving Minkah Fitzpatrick the double bird? He definitely has.



Set off a chain of questions and laughter.#Bengals @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/5kZzgo2DcJ — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) November 12, 2026

Speaking to reporters ahead of the Week 10 contest, Steelers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. shared how much of a challenge it will be to go against two “great” wide receivers.

“They’re just great receivers,” he said about Chase and Higgins. “They got great routes. Strong at the catch point, yards after catch.”

Oct 11, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (22) reacts after breaking up a pass in the end zone in the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Why This Matters for Steelers

Samuel’s comments are just the latest from this defense, sharing the same message. They have gone in the complete opposite direction in the buildup to this battle. Instead of taking the bait and offering any bulletin board material to the Bengals, the Steelers are the picture of gamesmanship.

That’s important for two reasons. The first is that the Bengals deserve that respect. With such a dynamic and productive passing game, it’s impossible to ignore. And it’s not as if the Steelers contained Burrow, Chase and Higgins. It was quite the opposite for the Black and Gold, winning in Week 3 despite allowing so much offense to come from Cincinnati’s top three players.

The Steelers are well aware, specifically, of the big-play capability the Bengals' offense presents. They’ve been able to make splash plays and keep drives going by picking up big plays at timely moments.

“That’s how they thrive, off of explosives,” Samuel said. “That’s their M.O., you know? We just gotta control that and make our plays that come to us.

The second is that it continues an ongoing mentality the Steelers have embodied this season. Running back Jaylen Warren said it best after they defeated the Cleveland Browns. There was a ton of trash talk going into that game, but following the victory, Warren summed up the Steelers’ mentality as “some walk, some talk."

The Steelers get the chance to walk instead of talk once again in Week 10.

“As a DB, you’re a competitor,” Samuel said. “You want to go against the best, and this is the best. So, it don’t get no better than this.”