Steelers Suffer Another CB Injury After Bengals Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers appear to be dealing with another injury in their secondary ahead of a Week 4 showdown with the Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football.

As noted by WPXI's Jenna Harner, Jalen Ramsey was seen wearing a sling around his right arm in the locker room following the Steelers' 30-27 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3.

While Ramsey's status remains to be seen, Pittsburgh can't really afford to lose any other players on the back-end of its defense, especially in a short week.

Sep 27, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Dohnte Meyers (81) runs against Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) and cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (22) during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How Ramsey Performed vs. Cincinnati

Ramsey logged a total of 57 defensive snaps against the Bengals, which was two more than he had in Week 2 vs. the New England Patriots.

The 31-year-old spent a majority of his time at slot corner with 35 reps, however, which nearly matches the number he had at the position over the first two weeks of the year combined (37), per Pro Football Focus.

Ramsey allowed five catches on seven targets for 40 yards and a touchdown, per PFF, though he also made a few splash plays against the run and finished with a season-high eight tackles.

Dec 28, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) makes a catch while defended by Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) in the second quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The State of Pittsburgh's Secondary

Behind Ramsey, the Steelers' next best option at slot corner is Brandin Echols.

The issue there, though, is that Echols was removed from the team's win over the Bengals due to a potential concussion, leaving his own status up in the air for this week's bout with the Browns.

There isn't any additional clarity on Joey Porter Jr.'s availability either after he's missed all three games thus far, and the Steelers have been without starting safety DeShon Elliott all year too while he's resided on the reserve/injured list.

Asante Samuel Jr., who has been starting in place of Porter Jr. opposite Jamel Dean on the boundary, was also benched for rookie Daylen Everette towards the end of the game vs. Cincinnati.

Perhaps Porter Jr. will make his season debut in primetime against the Browns while one or both of Ramsey and Echols end up playing.

The outlook is a bit murky from where things stand right now, however.

Pittsburgh may be forced to lean heavily on a pair of rookies in Everette as well as safety Robert Spears-Jennings in a world where Ramsey is out or at the very least playing in a limited role given his injury.

The Steelers may also have to continue starting Samuel Jr. regardless of his struggles against the Bengals depending on whether or not Porter Jr. suits up.

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