Josh Downs Performance Should End Steelers Trade Thoughts

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are in hot pursuit of a wide receiver to upgrade their offense. The 2026 NFL Trade Deadline is rapidly approaching, leaving general manager Omar Khan a brief window to bring a true offensive weapon to Pittsburgh.

The receiver most frequently tied to the Steelers is Indianapolis Colts pass-catcher Josh Downs. The 25-year-old has had two productive seasons in the NFL and is in the final year of his rookie contract, making him a low-cost option with upside.

Times are tough in Indianapolis. The Colts have sold off two key players already (Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner) and could make several more moves before the deadline passes. Downs makes a ton of sense for the Steelers,

Sadly, he demonstrated in the Colts' latest game that he has talent and potential, but he's not the answer for the Steelers.

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs (2) drops the ball leading to an incomplete pass Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, during a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A Crucial Drop in a Crucial Time

The positives Downs brings are evident. He's incredibly quick and can create separation, two traits the Steelers desperately need more of in their wide receiver room.

But one play erased any of the upside that he might bring. The Colts took on the Dallas Cowboys in their Week 9 matchup. Downs has struggled over recent weeks, posting less than 50 receiving yards in five consecutive contests heading into the game.

Week 9 changed nothing for Downs or his trade stock. If anything, it plummeted it. On a third down play in the second quarter, the Colts needed eight yards to gain a first down.

Downs ran a simple hitch route that put him just short of the line to gain. The route was a perfect one for the defensive coverage the Cowboys played on third down, and quarterback Daniel Jones delivered a slightly off-target ball.

It wasn't a perfect throw, but it was a very catchable ball for Downs that could have easily gotten the Colts another set of downs.

Instead, Downs couldn't haul in the pass and the Colts' offense fled the field. NFL insider Ari Meirov shared a clip of the play via his X account.

#Colts WR Josh Downs dropped a pass, and his brother, #Cowboys S Caleb Downs, was right there to trash-talk him. 😂 pic.twitter.com/tWir58SXdo — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 8, 2026

Why This is So Bad for Steelers

A dropped pass isn't the end of the world, right?

Ordinarily, that is exactly the case. I would downplay concerns about dropped passes, but in this scenario, it was a flashing warning sign

The Steelers need a boost to their offense, but not just any addition. The offense needs a receiver who can come through in the toughest moments. Creating separation is one thing, but that receiver also has to earn the trust of one of the best quarterbacks in the history of the NFL.

The Steelers want to go on a long playoff run as Aaron Rodgers says his goodbyes to the NFL. Having another talented receiver helps, but it won't matter much if Rodgers doesn't trust him on third down.

That's who the Steelers need to acquire. Sadly, it's not Josh Downs.