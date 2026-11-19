PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers received some bad news coupled with a bit of good news following their Week 10 loss.

The Steelers lost starting left guard Mason McCormick to an ankle injury. The third-year lineman had a cast placed on his ankle and was carted off the field, forcing him out of the game and out of the lineup for an extended period.

The good news, however, is that the Steelers don't expect to lose McCormick for the entire season. According to a recent update from Ian Rapoport, McCormick will not require surgery on his injured ankle and could return for the postseason. That means backup lineman Spencer Anderson will fill in until McCormick is able to go again.

It's a huge opportunity for Anderson. The former seventh-round pick has played a series of roles during his time in Pittsburgh, but now he has a chance to keep the offensive line afloat down the stretch and earn a second contract with the Steelers.

A Second Chance for Anderson

This will be the second time this season and the third season in a row that the Steelers turn to Anderson in a starting role. He began the 2026 campaign as the team's right guard. He dealt with a bone chip in his leg and still managed to earn first-team reps ahead of the regular season schedule.

After two weeks, however, the Steelers made a switch. They swapped out Anderson and right tackle Dylan Cook for veteran Brock Hoffman and rookie Max Iheanachor. The switch worked, igniting the team's run game and giving them their best five-man unit.

Despite the demotion, Anderson remained a key piece of the offensive line. As the swing tackle and extra offensive linemen in heavy sets, he's continued to help fuel the run game. That's helped the Steelers produce an average of 116.1 rushing yards per game, the 15th-most in the NFL.

Now, he gets the chance to move back to the position where he played nearly 200 snaps during the 2025 season, according to PFF, and it's clear that head coach Mike McCarthy fully trusts him at any position along the offensive line.

"Spencer’s, you know, he’s just a 360 football player," he said at his weekly press conference. "I mean, just to coming in here to see to see him play the different positions. You know, last year, obviously compete. You know, he started out in his right guard and then also the ability to play left guards. Played all the different, you know, combinations of the tight ends on the ball and off the ball for us too, caught a few routes last week in practice. So I mean, he’s a he’s a gifted football player, this will be his opportunity."

Pittsburgh Steelers guard Spencer Anderson (74) reacts after a flag is thrown against the Steelers during the second half in the game against the Green Bay Packers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on October 26, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

How Anderson Can Earn a Deal

The Steelers clearly value Anderson. Two different coaching staffs have expressed the same sentiment regarding him, and it's not a coincidence that he is the player they turn to in a pinch.

While that is true, it's also true that the last time he was given a starting opportunity, he needed to be replaced.

Now, that can be forgotten, and Anderson can earn a new contract by limiting the damage from McCormick's absence. The best way for him to do that is to help keep this run game going.

That starts with Week 11 against the Philadelphia Eagles. Running back Jaylen Warren was rendered useless in Week 10, and the loss of McCormick and game circumstances forced the Steelers away from their bread and butter on offense.

Against the Eagles and seeking a rebounding victory, the Steelers have to establish the run. If Anderson leads that charge, bringing a nasty demeanor and winning at the point of attack, the ground game can lead the way.

It can't end there. While the Steelers hope McCormick returns before the end of the season, Anderson might have to play the rest of the year at left guard. The Steelers need a steady anchor to fill in for McCormick. It's an unenviable and difficult task, but I believe Anderson has the skill and determination to do it.

If he does that, or plays well enough, it sends a clear message to the Steelers: Anderson is a crucial part of this roster for the second half of the regular season and in the years to come.