Add Chris Boswell to Steelers' Growing List of Problems

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers had several of their biggest flaws exposed in their most recent loss. A 27-24 defeat at the hands of the Cleveland Browns could be chalked up to just another day on the gridiron. After all, AFC North matchups are riddled with intrigue and unexpected outcomes.

But that's not what happened to the Steelers in their Thursday Night Football loss to the Browns. Offensively, their receiver's inability to create separation and Aaron Rodgers' stiffness in the pocket came back to bite them in the butt.

Defensively, they weren't perfect. Their pass defense continues to struggle and their pass rush didn't get home enough to make up for it. Add it to the list of problems to solve.

The one anchor, usually, is special teams and long-time kicker Chris Boswell. The only problem with that is something is wrong with Boswell. Through the first four games, he's quickly rising to the top of the list of concerns the Steelers must sort.

Boswell's Missiles Off Course

The thing that has defined Boswell's tenure in Pittsburgh is his reliability and his long range. He's made 87.2% of all of the field goals he's ever attempted in the NFL, including a career-long of 60 yards.

When the Steelers' offense stalled, a repeat issue since Boswell took over the role of kicker in 2015, they turned to the Wizard of Boz.

This year, however, he hasn't been the same savior in their times of need. Through the first four games of the 2026 regular season, he's attempted 10 field goals, but he's only made seven.

What's especially concerning is where he's missing those attempts from. Throughout his career, he's been one of the most clutch kickers from long range. Over his career, he's made 92 out of 115 field goal attempts between 40 and 49 yards and 53 of 66 from 50 yards or more.

In 2026, he's three of six from field goal attempts beyond 40 yards. He's made two out of three between 40 and 49 yards, while only landing one of three attempts from beyond 50 yards.

Sep 27, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) kicks off during the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Missed Field Goals Costing Steelers

It's just nine points, right? He's made all of his point after attempts and his three misses only account for nine points missed out on for the team. The problem is that these misses are costing the team.

Think about how much those points shift the games already played. Against the Browns is a perfect example. If he makes the 48-yard attempt in the second quarter, the game is 14-10 and they are kicking off to Cleveland, instead of giving them great field position, which allowed them to score on the ensuing drive.

The Steelers lost their Week 4 contest due to team failures, not just because of Boswell. The veteran is no longer something that can fly under the radar, however. His performance has been concerning so far in 2026, and the team desperately needs him to turn things around.

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