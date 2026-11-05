Steelers Trade Price for Josh Downs May Be Dropping

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are one of many teams circling a potential wide receiver trade. It's clear that the offense needs a bit of spark for the back half of the regular season, and general manager Omar Kham has his work cut out for him before this year's NFL Trade Deadline.

One of the names consistently linked to the Steelers is Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs. The 25-year-old is exactly the kind of speedy and productive pass-catcher who could make an impact in Pittsburgh, and with few star names available, he remains the top option on the block.

Reports around the league were that the Colts held firm on their asking price, needing a third-round pick to finalize a deal. But with just days before this year's deadline, insider Ian Rapoport shared that a slightly lower return could pry Downs out of Indianapolis.

"They'd like around a three or a four as far as pick compensation," he said on Good Morning Football. "There's several teams needing a receiver, (we) just don't know yet if they're going to meet the Colts' price."

From @GMFB: The #Colts are at a standstill with RB Jonathan Taylor and the rest of their trade candidates. pic.twitter.com/u7NkvO18rr — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 5, 2026

What This Means for Steelers

The Steelers' pursuit of help on offense may have gotten a lot easier. Admittedly, the third-round pick asking price is reasonable. It's an asset that the organization can afford to part with, especially for the right player in return.

But a third-round pick is also a bit too rich for the Steelers to pay when you compare it to the recent trade market for receivers. Pittsburgh sent George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys ahead of the 2025 season in exchange for a third-round pick, so there is likely to be a sour taste if they acquired a far less productive receiver for the same price less than two years later.

A fourth-round pick, by contrast, is an easy price to pay for a contending team looking to upgrade.

There's only one problem for Pittsburgh.

Oct 4, 2026; Tottenham, ENG; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) celebrates with wide receiver Josh Downs (2) after a touchdown against the Washington Commanders during the fourth quarter at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Steelers Have Lots of Draft Picks - Except This One

The Steelers don't own a fourth-round draft pick in 2027. That pick was traded away to the Cowboys, along with offensive lineman Broderick Jones, in exchange for a 2027 third-round and sixth-round pick.

They do own a 2028 fourth-round draft pick. That is likely to be less enticing for the actively rebuilding Colts, but it's an excellent starting point.

The Steelers have to work with what they have. If the Colts were interested in making a deal, the Steelers would have to add a bit of a sweetener to finalize this trade. One idea would be to include a pick swap in 2027 in addition to that 2028 fourth-round pick.

It's not a sure thing, but what is becoming clear is the asking price for Downs is dropping. And that might benefit the Steelers ahead of the NFL Trade Deadline.