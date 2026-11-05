Steelers Should Bring in Former WR After Raiders Release

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers need wide receiver help at the NFL trade deadline, and while this suggestion won't fix their problem, it does offer added security with a player who has had a pretty decent season operating in a smaller role.

The Las Vegas Raiders released veteran wide receiver Cody White before Week 9, making a surprising roster move after their win over the New York Jets. White, 27, was the team's sixth-leading receiver with eight receptions for 112 yards and three touchdowns on the year.

It's not the most impressive stat line, but White was finding his groove in Las Vegas before the release. As a special teamer and reliable pass-catcher, the veteran has played 38 games throughout his NFL career, but this season, he reached career highs in all categories.

And maybe the Steelers should see if his production can continue.

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now, the Steelers need a little more than the help of White. While a reliable player, Pittsburgh is in need of a starter-level wideout who can come into their locker room and make an immediate impact, and a pretty big one.

Names like Garrett Wilson, Josh Downs and Brian Thomas Jr. are who they should be targeting. But White is a great addition for their practice squad who they should be considering.

First off, White played for the Steelers before and was beloved during his time with the team. As a special teamer, he's physical and a player you don't need to worry about when putting him out there. Instead, he usually adds to the production of the special teams unit.

Pittsburgh knows that well as White played 16 games during his time with the team, mostly as a special teams contributor.

His dad, Sheldon White, is the senior personnel executive for the team as well, adding a family connection to a potential reunion.

Steelers Could Replace Someone With White

The Steelers have already used their three call-ups on Brandon Smith and Brandon Johnson. They signed Smith to their 53-man roster and must do the same with Johnson if they want to bring him up for game day again.

So, chances are they move on to another option on their practice squad. Marques Valdes-Scantling and Isaiah Hodgins are the two options they have.

White could probably replace either of them. And with a productive season already underway, why not take the risk on a player who's been putting up decent numbers on the field and is a known special teams player?

It makes sense for Pittsburgh to consider it. And while it's not a home run addition to their wide receiver options, it's probably better than the two they're going to turn to next.

So, if this team is ready to make a trade at the deadline for wide receiver help, why not sign someone to their practice squad as well?