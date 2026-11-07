Steelers Get Price to Beat for Josh Downs

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are one of several teams looking for a wide receiver at the NFL trade deadline, with Indianapolis Colts' wideout Josh Downs being a name to watch for them and others.

The Steelers are exploring multiple options that they can acquire at the deadline, but Downs has been a name to watch because of the team's immediate interest. Reports confirmed early in the process that Pittsburgh was checking in on Downs after he requested a trade out of Indianapolis, but also that they were not the only team showing interest.

Well, if they still have their sights on Downs, they know the price they're going to need to beat. After the Colts reportedly wanted a third-round pick for the 25-year-old wide receiver, the expectations have lessened.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, one team has offered the Colts a fourth-round pick in exchange for Downs. While that has not been accepted yet, it appears to be the price to beat for the wideout.

"The Colts have told other teams that they already have received an offer of a fourth-round pick for wide receiver Josh Downs, who requested to be traded in the least year of his contract," Schefter wrote.

"The Colts initially were asking for a third-round pick in return for Downs. But if they want, based on what they have told teams, a fourth-rounder is waiting for them."

A Problem for Steelers?

While a fourth-round pick is more reasonable for a player like Downs, the Steelers may be out of the running because of their draft limitations.

Pittsburgh does not currently have a fourth-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft after trading it to the Dallas Cowboys along with offensive lineman Broderick Jones, in exchange for a third-round pick and sixth-round pick in the 2027 draft.

So, if the Steelers want to land Downs, they either need to find a way to make their trade look better than a fourth-rounder without having a fourth-rounder, or they need to give up more. Right now, it feels more realistic that offering a third-round pick in exchange for Downs and possibly a later pick in return could be their best option if they're determined to land him.

The Steelers have also been linked to Tennessee Titans' Calvin Ridley, Jacksonville Jaguars' Brian Thomas Jr., and have probably made calls to several other teams about players who may be available.

So, don't expect Downs to be their only choice. But if he's their top option, they're going to have to either overpay or get creative on a trade package.