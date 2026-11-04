Let's Be Real About Steelers' Trade Deadline

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers need help at the NFL trade deadline. They're 6-2, in first place in the AFC North and tied for the second-best record in the conference.

They're buyers.

But does that mean they're going to shoot for the stars? And if they do, are they certain they'll land a deal, or is there a chance they'll fall back to Earth with nothing to show for their efforts?

Or, even worse, another veteran addition that matches the contributions of Mike Williams, Adam Thielen and others whom they tried to utilize to "fix" their wide receiver problem in recent years.

Let's be real about the Pittsburgh Steelers' trade deadline. There's plenty to dive into.

What Positions Are They Looking For?

The Steelers could use help at wide receiver and cornerback. They're going to look into both positions as the deadline approaches. Wide receiver ranks first on their priority list, but they won't ignore cornerback if the right name is available.

The only problem with the cornerback position is that there aren't many big names available. This team doesn't need a starter; they need a depth addition. Someone to provide reps they hoped Sean Murphy-Bunting would when they signed him off of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squad.

As for wideout, they can look a little bigger. They need immediate help while Roman Wilson (finger) and Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) are on Injured Reserve. So, whoever they do end up getting - if anyone - will come in with a shot to step into the rotation on day one and then sort of fill in as needed once players start to return from injury.

Who Are They Looking At?

So far, we know the Steelers have shown interest in Indianapolis Colts' Josh Downs, and then there are rumors floating around that New York Jets' Garrett Wilson could be a name to watch.

Brian Thomas Jr. from the Jacksonville Jaguars is probably on their list as well.

As for cornerback, there are no known names Pittsburgh has their sights on. Nahshon Wright, Altontae Taylor and Amik Robertson are all expected to be available at the deadline. SI's Albert Breer made the connection of Washington Commanders' Mike Sainristil as an option as well.

And if they're ready to fully take advantage of the Colts' fire sale, Charvarius Ward could be a veteran name to watch.

So, What Happens?

Here's the thing, this is a new Pittsburgh Steelers team. That's exciting for fans.

Mike Tomlin isn't ready to carry this group of players through the mud and into the "dance." That's just not how this organization is going to operate anymore, and that may be a blessing. Not that what Tomlin did wasn't impressive.

This is a team that believes they are real contenders, as they should. They want to win the AFC North and move into the playoffs, but they want to WIN in the playoffs.

They want a Super Bowl, and they're watching contenders around them make Super Bowl-caliber moves.

So, what happens? Well, only time will tell. But this is a team ready to win it all. Those teams generally make "win it all" moves this time of year, and that's what you should expect from the Steelers.

Maybe it's only one trade, and maybe it's not Garrett Wilson. But don't expect the Steelers to leave next Tuesday empty-handed. And don't expect them to trade for a last-resort option to save their wide receiver room.

There are big names available. The Steelers feel ready to land one.

That's what likely happens at the trade deadline.