Steelers Just Got Another WR Option

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers believe in Roman Wilson as their third wide receiver behind DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr. But this team has dealt with uncertainty at the wide receiver position for years, and if they have an opportunity to add some security before Week 1, maybe they should.

That security may have just been released by the New York Giants.

The Giants have released veteran wide receiver Darius Slayton just before the season opener, moving on from their longest-tenured player on the roster. According to those in New York, Slayton was expected to be at the bottom of the team's depth chart this season, adding some worry about his talent level at this stage of his career. If he's still got some gas left in the tank, though, he's an option for a wide receiver-needy team like the Steelers.

Why Slayton Makes Sense for Steelers

The Steelers were in on trading for Slayton the last two trade deadlines but were unable to make anything happen. The 29-year-old has played in 106 career games with 78 starts, recording 296 receptions for 4,435 yards and 22 touchdowns.

Last season, he started 12 games and recorded 538 yards and a single touchdown. He hasn't surpassed 600 yards since 2023.

However, the Steelers don't need a superstar, they need a WR3 - maybe. Slayton is a great pickup at this point in his career because he can step into a smaller role and be insurance for a team like Pittsburgh.

If Roman Wilson and Germie Bernard work out, you don't need Slayton. If they don't, you're glad you have a veteran you can rely on during what is Aaron Rodgers' last season.

Plus, Slayton is going to be cheap. After being released with over $9 million in guaranteed money, he'll likely sign for a veteran minimum and be comfortable competing for a role. Pittsburgh has the role for him, which could intrigue him when he's deciding where to go next.

It's not the perfect candidate for the Steelers, but at this point in the year, no one. Tyreek Hill makes sense for the Steelers if Wilson and Bernard don't work out, and that feels like a fairy tale. But it's just the truth at this point. The options aren't exciting.

If the Steelers want to be proactive at the position, though, Slayton makes sense. Getting him sooner rather than later allows him to learn the offense and step into a role when/if needed. And the Steelers may not want to mess around with their wideouts this season, meaning they may have some urgency to go after a bigger name like Slayton.

Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI, and find our podcast All Steelers Talk on YouTube or anywhere you listen!