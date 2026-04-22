Steelers Show Their Hatred of Ravens Fans Before Draft

Owner Art Rooney II made sure that the Pittsburgh Steelers will have a home-field advantage during the 2026 NFL Draft.

With Pittsburgh set to host the draft for the first time since 1947, Rooney asked the league to move the seating for Steelers fans in front of the Baltimore Ravens' contingent in a certain section after the latter had initially been placed in front of the former, and the NFL agreed.

"On the normal seating chart, I noticed that the Ravens fans were sitting in front of the Steelers fans in one section of the draft theatre, so I asked them to make that change, and they agreed," Rooney said on the DVE Morning Show with Randy Baumann.

Steelers-Related Festivities

As is the standard for the host city of the NFL Draft, there are plenty of homages to Pittsburgh and the organization.

For example, the Steelers' six Lombardi Trophies are on display at Point State Park, and there is also a "Steelers Country" fan experience in the same location that features the team's Super Bowl rings, an immersive fan cave and more.

The draft theatre is also right in front of Acrisure Stadium on the North Shore, and a number of current and former Steelers are set to announce picks throughout the three-day event, including Joey Porter Sr. and Jr., Jerome Bettis, John Stallworth and James Conner (for the Arizona Cardinals).

Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Olaivavega Ioane (71) against the Boise State Broncos during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Steelers and Ravens Going After Same Players?

Unfortunately for the Steelers, who sit at No. 21 in the first round, the Ravens have similar needs while being positioned seven spots higher at No. 14 overall.

Perhaps the player who has been connected, and mocked, to Baltimore the most throughout the pre-draft process has been Penn State offensive guard Olaivavega Ioane.

Ioane, who is arguably the best pure guard in the entire class, would fill the Ravens' hole on the interior of the offensive line, which caused a ton of issues in 2025.

Pittsburgh is also a fantastic fit for Ioane, who it hosted for a top-30 visit, and seeing him go to a division rival would certainly sting.

Additionally, the Ravens and Steelers could each use an additional weapon in the passing game. Whether it's a wide receiver like Jordyn Tyson or even the top tight end in the class in Kenyon Sadiq, both of whom have been connected to the two AFC North adversaries, Pittsburgh is working at a disadvantage if Baltimore covets the same skill position player.

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