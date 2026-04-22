A Warning to the Steelers About Latest QB Rumor

The Pittsburgh Steelers have shown interest in Carson Beck during the pre-draft process, but they can't make the mistake of selecting him too early.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, who said Beck has, "really helped himself through the pre-draft process", also stated that there's a world in which a quarterback-needy team moves into the bottom of the first round in order to snag Beck.

"And as multiple people I spoke to brought up again, given the fact that we've only got 13 to 15 guys with first-round grades in this entire draft, regardless of position, don't be 100 percent shocked if there is a scenario that somebody says, 'I need a quarterback. I'll even trade up into the bottom of Round 1 to get Carson Beck on Thursday night," Pelissero said.

Nov 29, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) passes against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Why Picking Beck, Especially in the First Round, Would Be a Disaster

In what's already one of the weaker quarterback classes in recent memory, Beck has some of the least upside in the entire group.

It appears, however, that his expansive experience in college as a starter at both Georgia and Miami (FL), two of the premier programs in the nation, has caught the Steelers' eye according to a report from Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac earlier this month.

“The Steelers have little intention of taking a quarterback with their No. 1 pick because they don’t believe there is a first-round quarterback after (Fernando) Mendoza,” Dulac wrote.“But one of the reasons they like Miami’s Carson Beck is he has started 43 games, counting his time when he won a national title at Georgia.”

The production was there for Beck, especially in 2025, as he threw for 3,812 yards, 30 touchdowns and 12 interceptions and led Miami to the national title game. For his entire collegiate career, he recorded 11,725 yards, 88 touchdowns and 32 interceptions through the air with a 69.5 percent completion rate.

While he may operate well out of the pocket with strong mechanics and accuracy, Beck's ceiling at the NFL level is that of a game-changer. He's capable of starting games here and there, but he doesn't have nearly enough arm talent and mobility to truly be a plus-quarterback as a pro.

If it's Day 3, Pittsburgh could potentially rationalize adding Beck as a future high-level backup and a long-term Mason Rudolph replacement.

If there's any chance of Beck actually going in the first round, though, the Steelers have to stay far, far away. There's little to no chance he'd return value at that spot, and it would be nothing short of a massive mistake if the organization took him that early.

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