Steelers Made Right Call With Legends Announcing NFL Draft Picks

PITTSBURGH -- With the NFL Draft coming around next week, the tradition of having former team legends announce picks after the first round will continue in the city of Pittsburgh. It's extra special for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and their legends reflect that.

The Steelers, being in possession of four selections for the upcoming draft between the second and third rounds combined, will have four different notable Steelers announce the incoming class of the black and gold.

The team currently possesses one second-round pick with the No. 53 pick, as well as three third-round selections at No. 76, No. 85, and No. 99, which is a compensatory selection.

The NFL announced that the Steelers will have John Stallworth, Joey Porter Sr., Joey Porter Jr. and Jerome Bettis announce their selections in the Pittsburgh-hosted draft.

The Steelers made the right decision with who they chose to announce, as each pick signals a message of NFL dominance in the Steelers first shot to host one of the biggest weeks of the year in sports.

Steelers Eras Of Dominance

The most obvious message sent out by the Steelers with their selection is highlighting different eras of the Steelers.

Stallworth was a bastion of consistency and high-end talent with the Steelers, being one of the leaders of the first dynasty in the history of the franchise in the 1970s and 1980s. A four-time Super Bowl champion with the team, Stallworth was selected by the team in the fourth round of the 1974 NFL Draft and remained with the team for his entire 14 seasons in the National Football League.

Six Years after Stallworth's retirement came the debut of Bettis, who became one of the greatest running backs not only in the history of the Steelers franchise but of the entire league itself. Unlike Stallworth, Bettis was not selected by the Steelers in the draft; he was a first-round pick by the Rams in the 1993 NFL Draft. He did, however, also win a Super Bowl with the Steelers in his final season in 2005.

Sep 27, 2025; Dubliln, Ireland; Pittsburgh Steelers former running back Jerome Bettis during NFL Live at Whelan's Pub. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Porter Sr. was selected by the Steelers in 1999 and would also go on to win the same Super Bowl as Bettis, which continues to highlight the success that Steelers players, and more so their draft selections, have had. The Porter Jr. selection is a good segue to signal towards the future, as he has been talented despite lackluster team results in his time in Pittsburgh, and his connection to his father echoes the dynastic sentiment set forth by the Steelers.

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