PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers enter their Week 11 contest against the Philadelphia Eagles with several major injury questions.

Most of those questions are positive ones for the Steelers - like will wide receivers Roman Wilson and Michael Pittman Jr. both return against the Eagles or just one? Will they activate rookie offensive lineman Gennings Dunker from the IR?

But as the positive news mounts, the Steelers are never too far from a setback. With the team's latest injury report ahead of their Week 11 matchup, another player is now the biggest concern. Outside linebacker Nick Herbig did not participate in two previous practices due to a rib and hip injury, and after being designated as not participating in a third straight team session, he has been listed as questionable against the Eagles.

Additionally, the Steelers listed Dunker, Pittman, Wilson, inside linebacker Patrick Queen, and safety DeShon Elliott as questionable. Queen is dealing with a fractured thumb he sustained in Week 10, but is expected to play, while Elliott missed Week 10 due to a knee injury he suffered pregame.

Nick Herbig, DeShon Elliott, Michael Pittman Jr, Roman Wilson, Gennings Dunker



All questionable for Steelers pic.twitter.com/pwDcNWK1Wx — Noah Strackbein (@NoahStrackbein) November 20, 2026

What This Means for Steelers

There was a brief moment during the team's Week 10 loss where Herbig was in serious discomfort and exited towards the sidelines. After a few moments, however, he was back on the field. He finished Week 10 playing 28 defensive and 12 special teams snaps. It was just a slight decrease in share of the snap count compared to previous weeks.

More concerning is how much this will hamper Herbig moving forward. It's already been a difficult 2026 campaign for the fourth-year EDGE rusher. He is fourth on the team in sacks, with 3.0 in nine games, but he's currently being outproduced by T.J. Watt (7.5 sacks) and Alex Highsmith (3.5 sacks), as well as inside linebacker Patrick Queen (3.5 sacks).

Even if Herbig plays in Week 11, there's no telling how close to 100% healthy he truly is.

Nov 1, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) celebrates after sacking Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, not shown, during the first half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As far as the other players on the report, part of that feels far easier to decipher. Both Pittman Jr. and Wilson have been full participants in practice this week. That's the strongest indication that both could return to the lineup. Add in the fact that the Steelers waived receiver Brandon Smith, and it feels like a foregone conclusion that both pass-catchers are in the lineup against the Eagles.

Dunker is not so clear-cut, in my opinion. The Steelers need the third-round pick to be able to suit up, simply due to the lack of available offensive lineman. After Mason McCormick was placed on Injured Reserve due to a dislocated ankle, the Steelers have just seven healthy offensive linemen on the active roster.

If Dunker cannot go, the team will likely have to elevate one of two offensive linemen from their practice squad, Steven Jones and Doug Nester. If either is added to the active roster, it would mark their NFL debuts.