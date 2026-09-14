Steelers Share Latest on Joey Porter Jr.: Playing Week 2?

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers did not have their top cornerback, Joey Porter Jr., during their Week 1 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. The move was a shocking one, even with the overhanging contract issues between the star cornerback and the franchise.

With the news of Porter Jr. being on the sidelines, a new reality set in for the Steelers. It appeared that their new-look defense might include more change in the secondary.

But head coach Mike McCarthy provided some clarity on the Porter Jr. situation. While no deal was struck, McCarthy made it clear that the reason he was not on the field was a coaching decision, and not a reflection of where things stand contractually. Still, McCarthy would not commit 100% to having the star cornerback on the field for Week 2 against the New England Patriots.

"It was my decision," he clarified. "My concern for Joey, obviously, is to get him to a spot no different than everybody else in training camp. The first players that go through that first ramp up period that are not ready to go, they don't participate fully in a padded practice. So, I don't really see this any different from that. Now, it is different that there is a business component to it. So that's, really a whole other topic."

When Will Steelers Have Porter Jr. Back?

The way McCarthy spoke in his recent press conference, it seemed like he and the organization expect Porter Jr. to return soon. Maybe that return will come as soon as Week 2, depending on how much he participates in practice leading up to their contest against the Patriots.

McCarthy informed the room that he hadn't spoken with the medical staff or Porter Jr. about the plan for the week, but he expects there to be an increase in workload for the defender.

"We'll have a good plan for him (on Wednesday). And hopefully, we'll do more." he said. "That's the outlook. So, hopefully we move forward with more volume of work."

When asked if he expects Porter Jr. to play after this preparation period comes to an end, McCarthy gave an optimistic response.

"Yeah, I would expect him to play," he replied.

Will This Impact Porter Jr.'s Play on the Field?

The biggest question, once Porter Jr. returns to action, is what version of the cornerback will the Steelers get? Will he look like the shutdown man-coverage cornerback that put himself amongst some of the best in the NFL? Or, will he look like the young defensive back who often put himself in tough situations with his penchant for penalties?

"That's a great question. That's a tough question," he admitted. ”I think that's an individual situation for everybody," he said. "It's not easy. But, I think that's an individual situation that every individual handles differently."

It provided some clarity, and even more questions moving forward. It appears that Porter Jr. is nearing a return, but nothing can be taken as a sure thing in what has quickly become the dramatic storyline of the Steelers' early season.

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