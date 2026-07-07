New Offseason Schedule Directly Impacts Steelers QB Search

A change in the NFL offseason schedule next year could have a big impact on the Pittsburgh Steelers.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the legal tampering period in free agency will begin on May 9, which is just one day after the NFL Scouting Combine will conclude in Indianapolis.

The NFL scouting combine ends March 8. One day later, free agency begins — the first time in many years without at least a one-week gap in between. https://t.co/nP1bCZgmtd — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 7, 2026

The combine and the commencement of free agency is typically separated by a week or so. Now, though, there will be more of a scramble with such a short period of time between perhaps the most important event of the pre-draft process and hundreds of players hitting the open market.

In an offseason that's shaping up as a particularly crucial one for the Steelers given their need for a franchise quarterbacks, the stakes have now risen.

How This News Will Impact Pittsburgh's Decisions

The fact that there won't be any kind of respite between the combine and free agency means the flurry of action that typically occurs in late February and early-mid March is only going to ramp up next year.

As previously mentioned, the 2027 combine will carry extra weight for Pittsburgh as it extensively evaluates a quarterback class that currently stacks up as one of the best in recent years.

It'll be all hands on deck from the organization in Indianapolis, and the intel the Steelers gather during their stay may ultimately dictate whether or not they decide to try and make a huge leap up the board to ensure they land one of the top signal caller prospects.

At the same time, laying the groundwork and drawing up a strategy ahead of the legal tampering period will be paramount for Pittsburgh in building out a complete roster for the 2027 season.

Jan 27, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy (left) speaks at a press conference introducing him as the next head coach of the Steelers as general manager Omar Khan (right) listens in at PNC Champions Club at Acrisure Stadium.. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A majority of the team's attention has to be placed on the quarterback prospects, which may mean the Steelers will come slower out of the gate in free agency as a result.

Tampering almost assuredly occurs throughout the entirety of the combine, and perhaps the NFL's decision to close the gap with free agency was targeted at limiting that.

It's likely that the chaos of the two events will instead coincide now, however, which will make for an additionally hectic few weeks.

Pittsburgh is surely capable of multi-tasking and getting the most out of the combine while also adequately setting itself up to pounce at any available opportunities on the open market.

Quick decisions will be imperative, though. If the Steelers deduce that they need to add a veteran quarterback based on what they see at the combine, they'll need to get their ducks in a row with just about no turnaround time.

In a market that may include Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray, figuring out what direction it wants to go in and then committing to it might not make for the smoothest ride given the lack of time for the front office to reconvene.

That's what it's going to take for Pittsburgh to successfully execute a quarterback plan, however, and it has to be ready for everything the new offseason schedule throws its way.

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