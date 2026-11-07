Steelers Legend Jack Ham Experiences Medical Emergency at Penn State Game

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer, Jack Ham, experienced a "medical emergency" before the Penn State Nittany Lions game against the Washington Huskies, Penn State announced.

"Penn State Sports Network analyst Jack Ham experienced a medical emergency earlier today and was transported to the University of Washington Medical Center, where he is being treated. We do not have further information at this time," the school released in a statement.

Ham is a broadcaster for Penn State, where he played from 1968 to 1970 before being drafted by the Steelers in the second round of the 1971 NFL Draft. He's the first Penn State player to be inducted into both the College Football Hall of Fame and the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Ham was at the University of Washington versus Penn State game when the medical emergency happened.

Ham is in his 27th year as a broadcaster for the Nittany Lions. A Johnstown, Pennsylvania, native, Ham became a consensus All-American in 1970 when he recorded 91 tackles and four interceptions in a season. He finished his college career as a two-time First-Team All-East.

Ham once said graduating from Penn State was his greatest accomplishment.

"Probably graduating from Penn State with a business degree. I know my parents felt that way! Also, Joe Paterno taught me not to think I was somebody special just because I was a professional football player. It helps keep players from turning into egotistical maniacs." Ham said. "I prefer to play consistent, error-free football. If you're doing your job well and defending your area, you might not get tested that often, or get a chance to make big plays."

In the NFL, Ham spent his entire career with the Steelers. He left the National Football League with six First-Team All-Pro and two Second-Team All-Pro selections, eight Pro Bowl appearances and was part of all four Steelers Super Bowl victories in the '70s.

He was also named to the NFL's 1970's All-Decade Team, the NFL's 75th Anniversary All-Time Team, the NFL's 100th Anniversary All-Time Team, Pittsburgh Steelers All-Time Team and was inducted into the Steelers Hall of Honor.

He finished his NFL career with 32 interceptions and 25.5 sacks (sacks were not an official statistic at the time).

He was elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1988.

This is a developing story. Pittsburgh Steelers On SI will continue to provide updates on Ham's condition as more information becomes available.