Injury Rundown: When Steelers Players Can Return From IR

The Pittsburgh Steelers are awaiting the return of several key contributors from the reserve/injured list as they enter the second half of their schedule.

Currently sitting at 6-2 while holding sole possession of first place in the AFC North during their Week 9 bye, the Steelers are in an overall good position. They could upgrade their roster even further by making an addition or two via trade ahead of the November 10 trade deadline, though getting back some of their injured players in the near future should help out a ton as well.

With that, here is every player on IR as well as the reserve/PUP list for Pittsburgh and when they may make their way back onto the field.

Sep 27, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Derrick Harmon (99) warms up for a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DT Derrick Harmon

Harmon was placed on IR with a foot injury he suffered during the first half of Pittsburgh's Week 4 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football.

Since he's missed the minimum of four games while residing on IR, the 2025 first-round pick is eligible to be activated next week ahead of the Steelers' Week 10 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday Night Football.

Harmon hadn't been working with Pittsburgh's rehab group before its Week 8 rematch with Cleveland. Whether or not his 21-day practice window is opened and/or he returns to the 53-man roster by next week remains to be seen.

WR Michael Pittman Jr.

Pittman Jr. was first ruled out for the Steelers' Week 2 game against the New England Patriots with a foot injury before later being placed on IR, before having a chance to face his old team, the Indianapolis Colts, in Week 5.

The veteran wide receiver spoke with reporters at the start of the bye week on November 2 and stated that he's been doing "a slow progression," which has been "going well."

Pittman Jr. stated that his injury, which started out as plantar fasciitis, has "morphed into something else," which is a bit worrying.

He did state that it would "be great to be back after the bye week," and he can be activated next week since he's already missed four games, but it seems possible that he'll remain on IR beyond that timeframe.

Oct 1, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson (14) scores a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns in the first half at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WR Roman Wilson

Wilson suffered a finger injury at the end of the first half vs. Indianapolis in Week 5, resulting in a trip to IR before Pittsburgh's Week 6 bout with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The third-year receiver has been seen working with the rehab group off to the side during recent practices. Wilson's 21-day practice window has yet to be opened, though that could potentially occur in the near future, and he will be eligible for activation in Week 11.

DT Sebastian Joseph-Day

Joseph-Day was placed on IR before the Steelers' Week 7 game against the New Orleans Saints in Paris with a triceps injury.

In an appearance on 102.5 WDVE earlier this week, Jack Sawyer stated that, "It sucks we're not gonna be able to get Sebastian back for- maybe at all," which painted a worrying picture about the odds of Joseph-Day returning in 2026.

The 31-year-old also isn't eligible to be activated until Week 12 at the earliest if he does progress quicker than expected.

Aug 13, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers guard Gennings Dunker (73) looks to block against the Green Bay Packers during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

OL Gennings Dunker

A third-round pick out of Iowa in the 2026 NFL Draft, Dunker was placed on IR ahead of Pittsburgh's Week 3 contest vs. the Cincinnati Bengals with an MCL sprain.

The initial timeline for his recovery sat around the four-to-six-week mark, and he's now near the end of that interval.

Dunker became eligible to be activated in Week 7, meaning he can rejoin the 53-man roster at any time once he's cleared.

OL Jack Driscoll

The Steelers put Driscoll on IR with a return designation at final roster cuts in late August due to an undisclosed injury.

The 29-year-old has been eligible to return since Week 5, though there's been just about zero updates on his status throughout the season up to this point.

Jul 24, 2025; Latrobe, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Logan Lee (91) participates in drills during training camp at Saint Vincent College. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DL Logan Lee

Lee, who missed his entire rookie season in 2024 due to a calf injury, landed on IR back in August during training camp.

The former sixth-round pick will miss the remainder of the campaign as a result and will look to make his return in 2027 as he enters the final year of his rookie contract.

DB Donte Kent

Kent did not play as a rookie last season after first suffering an ankle injury in training camp and landing on IR before tearing his ACL after his 21-day practice window was opened in early December.

The former seventh-round pick was placed on the active/PUP list at the beginning of training camp this year and was then moved to the reserve/PUP list at the roster cutdown deadline.

Kent has been eligible for activation since Week 5, but his timeline for a possible return in 2026 is unknown at the moment.