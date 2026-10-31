Zach Frazier Might Become Steelers' Greatest Ever, Says One Player

One of Zach Frazier’s Pittsburgh Steelers teammates believes he’s destined for greatness.

During an appearance on Terron Armstead's "The Set” podcast, Elandon Roberts stated that he thinks Frazier has a chance to become the best center in Steelers history.

“[If] Zach Frazier keeps doing what he’s doing, he might be the greatest center in Steelers history,” Roberts said. “I’m telling you. He ain’t getting the credit he deserves.”

Roberts thinks Frazier deserves a slew of accolades for his performance in the middle of Pittsburgh’s offensive line as well.

“That man should go All-Pro and Pro Bowl. First-team, I’m telling you,” Roberts said.

Oct 8, 1978, USA; FILE PHOTO; Pittsburgh Steelers center (52) Mike Webster in action against the Atlanta Falcons at Three Rivers Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY NETWORK | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Steelers’ Impressive History of Centers

In order for Frazier to climb the ranks of the top centers Pittsburgh has ever had, he’ll really need to go above and beyond.

Mike Webster is arguably the best player at the position in franchise history. A fifth-round pick in the 1974 NFL Draft, he remained with the team through the 1988 season.

Over that span, Webster was a four-time Super Bowl champion, six-time first-team All-Pro and nine-time Pro Bowler. He was eventually inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 1997.

Webster’s successor, Dermontti Dawson, was selected in the fourth round of the 1988 NFL Draft and took the former’s spot once he left the team ahead of the 1989 campaign.

Over his 13 seasons with the Steelers, which was the entirety of his career, Dawson was a six-time first-team All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowler before being inducted into the Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2012.

More recently, Maurkice Pouncey was a stalwart at center for the black and gold from 2010, when he was a first-round pick, through the end of his career in 2020.

During his tenure with the Steelers, Pouncey was a two-time first-team All-Pro and nine-time Pro Bowler.

He's not a slam dunk Hall of Famer, but there is a chance that he'll be enshrined in Canton one day.

Aug 21, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers center Zach Frazier (54) takes the field to play the New York Jets at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What Does Frazier Need to Do to Become Best Center in Steelers History?

A second-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Frazier established himself as one of the league's premier centers right from the jump.

He's only improved during the 2026 campaign, and he's right up there with Creed Humphrey as the best player at the position in the league right now.

In order for Frazier to fly past the likes of Webster, Dawson and Pouncey and become the top center in franchise history, as Roberts believes he can be, though, he'll need to start racking up the accolades.

He was a member of PFWA's All-Rookie Team, though that's all he has to his name at this point.

Frazier must re-sign with Pittsburgh too, but it's essentially a formality that he'll sign a massive new deal with the team next offseason heading into the final year of his rookie contract.

The 25-year-old is in the midst of an All-Pro and Pro Bowl-caliber campaign, as Roberts noted, though he has to play at that level for another decade or so to really put himself into the conversation with the likes of Webster, Dawson and Pouncey.