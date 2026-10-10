Steelers Top 4 College QB Options at Quarter-Season Mark

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers are going to be in on the quarterback class during the 2027 NFL Draft. Even with the addition of Drew Allar in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft and second-year QB Will Howard on the roster, the team is still searching for the team’s next starter after Aaron Rodgers.

Where things currently stand, the Steelers are still one of the teams to monitor in the quarterback hunt.

Luckily for the organization, the 2027 class has some promising options. Through Week 5 of the NCAA season, things are beginning to become clear as to what players will be at the top of the draft class. These three players in particular should be on the top of the Steelers’ wish list for the 2027 draft.

CJ Carr - Notre Dame

The Fighting Irish are off to a 5-0 start and CJ Carr has been a premier game-manager. Notre Dame is a run-first offense once again, but that doesn’t mean Carr hasn’t had his chance to shine. Through five games, he’s thrown 13 touchdowns and only one interception while completing over 70% of his passing attempts.

What’s even more impressive is that he’s thrown at least three touchdown passes in three of the first five games. The junior is poised and polished in the pocket, and while he’s not the flashiest prospect, he has a lot of tools that can translate to success in the NFL.

Darian Mensah - University of Miami

Darian Mensah is the latest quarterback to get the University of Miami bump, as he looks fantastic in a Hurricanes uniform. The 21-year-old Junior from San Luis Obispo, California has transitioned seamlessly from Duke to Miami, leading the Canes to a 5-0 record to start the campaign.

Through the first five games, he’s been the best performing quarterback in the country. He’s thrown 15 touchdowns and zero interceptions, completing 84.2% of his passing attempts. He’s showing the NFL that he’s the complete package and a top pick in the upcoming draft.

For the Steelers, he might be exactly what the organization needs to move forward. Big, athletic, a powerful arm, and an undisputed leader on the field. Mensah remains a critical name to watch.

Oct 3, 2026; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Darian Mensah (10) celebrates a touchdown during the third quarter against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ashley Tumlin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Drew Mestemaker - Oklahoma State

Week 1 performance aside, Drew Mestemaker is the QB that has impressed me the most in the NCAA. He has the classic NFL QB arm and he looks like an absolute natural in the pocket. He’s eclipsed 300 passing yards in three consecutive contests and he’s tossed 11 touchdowns to five interceptions on the season.

Add in his NFL-ready frame (6’3”, 215 pounds) and he’s a top-10 pick right now.

Kamario Taylor - Mississippi State & 2028 Target

Even with the loss to the University of Alabama and two interceptions thrown, Kamario Taylor remains the most fascinating college quarterback prospect in the NCAA. He has the size, the speed, the arm, and he’s making some unreal plays for his team.

What I liked most about Taylor’s performance was how he responded to his failures against the Crimson Tide. He had a horrid start, but came back to lead several touchdown drives and finish with 258 passing yards and three touchdown passes. It wasn’t pretty, but he showed life in a disappointing contest. He’s not a likely entrant into the 2027 NFL Draft, but if he does enter, every NFL team will take a run at him.

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