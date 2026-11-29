PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking toward Mason Rudolph for answers. After the organization released quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Rudolph assumed the starting role, and now he is tasked with keeping this team's playoff ambitions alive.

The dream is very much alive for the Steelers, even in the midst of the craziest week of franchise history, thanks to Rudolph.

But Rudolph might have another dream he wants to chase after his NFL career is done - running for the United States Senate. During the Amazon Prime studio broadcast of the Steelers' Week 12 game against the Denver Broncos, play-by-play commentator Al Michaels shared that Rudolph has begun thinking about running for the Senate in his home state of South Carolina.

Ashley Wenskoski from Pittsburgh Spots Tonight, shared more info from Michaels' comments.

The Amazon Prime Steelers broadcast just said that Mason Rudolph told them he is thinking of running for US Senate in South Carolina when he is finished with his NFL career — Ashley Wenskoski (@AshleyWenskTV) November 27, 2026

Diplomatic Rudolph?

Rudolph was born in Rock Hill, South Carolina, which is approximately 35 minutes south of Charlotte. He has not held any public office roles previously, but he has made an entrance into politics.

In 2025, Rudolph appeared and spoke at an event that President Donald Trup attended in Pittsburgh. During the merger event between US Stell-Nippon Steel, President Trump addressed a crowd of steel workers and their families. At the same event, Rudolph took the podum and shared a few words. He appeared with former Steelers safety Miles Killebrew and Steelers legend Rocky Bleier.

Maybe that was a bit of a springboard into Rudolph's future career.

Nov 27, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) passes against Denver Broncos linebacker Que Robinson (51) during the first half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rudolph Trying to Save Christmas Again

Before Rudolph can try to reshape his home state of South Carolina, the Steelers need him for a bit. For the remainder of the 2026 season, the Steelers need the absolute best version of Rudolph.

Over his career, he's assembled a 10-9-1 record as a starting quarterback. His best showing as a starter came during his second NFL campaign. He started eight games in relief of an injured Ben Roethlisberger, and he earned a 5-3 record in that span. He's thrown for 4,927 yards and 30 touchdowns heading into Week 12, with a 64.2% completion percentage. Last season, he appeared in five games and started one after Rodgers suffered an injury.

Against the Broncos, he completed 9 of 15 passes for 142 yards and a touchdown as Pittsburgh beat Denver 27-5.

If the Steelers are going to have any success for the remainder of the 2026 season, Rudolph has to be the starting quarterback he's always hoped to be in Pittsburgh. He may have public office in his near future, but for right now, he's trying to keep the Steelers' season alive.