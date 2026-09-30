Steelers’ Mike McCarthy Holds Distinct Advantage in Week 4

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have no time to breathe after their offensive breakthrough in Week 3. Just days after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals, they take on another AFC North opponent in the Cleveland Browns.

A short week for the Steelers will only complicate the matter. Entering Week 4, the entire AFC North is 2-1, and the division is up for grabs. For the Steelers and the Browns, they now both have to overcome limited rest and preparation when they meet for a Thursday Night Football battle.

But the Steelers have one advantage in this contest, one that could swing this game in their favor. Head coach Mike McCarthy has coached in 25 Thursday night games, and his record paints a clear picture. Even with short rest and limited time, McCarthy delivers on Thursday nights, boasting a 17-8 lifetime record on those game days.

Red-Hot on Thursdays

Not only is McCarthy a winning coach during games played before the weekend, he's also been red-hot over this recent stretch. His teams have won the last six Thursday Night Football games they’ve played in. Furthermore, McCarthy’s teams have won four in a row when playing on three days rest, according to the Steelers’ Brian Batko.

And that should be extremely exciting news to the Steelers, while striking a bit of fear into the Browns.

Sep 20, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy looks on during the second half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Offense Ignited?

McCarthy's record on Thursdays is impressive. He clearly has an ability to gamplan under duress and get his team amped up on short notice, and that's exactly what the Steelers need with the chance to take over first place in the AFC North.

What makes McCarthy such an advantage right now is his ability to call plays and build an offensive game plan. The one he built and executed in Week 3 was impeccable. He neutralized the defense's top threat in Dexter Lawrence, and took advantage of their expectations to put 30 points on the board for the first time.

If that is the level of tactical excellence McCarthy has in store for the Browns, they are in for a treat. The Steelers offense moved with tempo, pace, and efficiency in Week 3. Even against an impressive Cleveland defensive group, Pittsburgh has the chance to go for 30 points in back-to-back weeks.

The Steelers' defense has done a great job so far, and now the offense might be rising to that same level. The Browns present a huge challenge in Week 4, but with McCarthy's history on Thursday nights and this offense finding its footing, the Steelers are feeling optimistic heading into a pivotal divisional contest.

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