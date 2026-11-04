Steelers Defense Deserves an Offensive Trade

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' defense is incredible. Through the first eight weeks of the NFL season, this group is an undisputed top-5 defensive unit and they are just hitting their stride. After a 27-6 win over the Cleveland Browns, the Steelers improved to 6-2 and sit at the top of the AFC North and conference standings.

It's hard to dispute that this defense is Super Bowl-caliber. They have star power, the statistics to back it up, and multiple players with championship experience to draw from.

The offense, on the other hand, still needs upgrades and improvements. As the Steelers enter the bye week and rapidly approach the NFL Trade Deadline, general manager Omar Khan must add the playmaking wide receiver they need. Otherwise, they risk squandering one of the best defenses in recent franchise history.

The Numbers Don't Lie: Steelers Defense Elite

The defense passes the eye test with flying colors, but what makes it so impressive are the numbers that back it up.

Let's start with their pass rush, the heart and soul of this group. Led by 7.5 sacks from T.J. Watt, the Steelers have posted a league-leading 26.0 team sacks through the first eight games. And they're doing it without dialing up the blitz. According to data from SumerSports, the Steelers send pressure just 36.5% of the time and blitz even less, sending the house just 26.7% of the time. Despite this, they are wreaking havoc on opposing quarterbacks.

And while they give up yards, this defense is the definition of bend-don't-break. They've allowed the seventh-most total passing yards this season, but they've allowed the fewest passing touchdowns, giving up just seven in the first eight contests.

This defense is also full of playmakers and turnover machines. According to ESPN team data, the Steelers have forced 13 takeaways this season, tying for the third-most in the NFL. The defense has seven interceptions through eight games, tied for the fifth-most.

They've also caused disruption, even when it doesn't lead to a turnover. They have the most pass breakups of any secondary this year, with 50 passes interrupted by the Steelers' secondary. SumerSports data shows they have also forced 10 fumbles despite only recovering five of them.

By nearly every metric, this defense is one of the best in the NFL. It's so good, in fact, that it could carry this team to a second consecutive division championship. But to rely so heavily on this group could backfire, and that's why this team needs to do something to bring a similar balance to the offensive side of the ball.

Nov 1, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) and safety Jaquan Brisker (3) react during the second quarter of an NFL game against the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A Trade Has to Happen

The Steelers thought they figured out the passing attack in the offseason, and I give them credit for the attempt. In theory, the addition of Michael Pittman Jr. and drafting Germie Bernard was the needed depth at wide receiver.

Bernard has been great, but he's still a rookie and is earning quarterback Aaron Rodgers' trust. Pittman hasn't played since Week 4, and there is no clear return date for the veteran pass-catcher.

With just days until the deadline, the Steelers have to treat this year like the all-in campaign they claim it to be. Rodgers is doing enough, Jaylen Warren is playing like the best running back in the NFL and the offensive line is firing on all cylinders.

The only other need that must be filled is wide receiver depth. DK Metcalf is not consistent enough right now to be a true top wide receiver. Combine that with the injuries, and this offense needs an outside addition.

The team has been linked to multiple players on the trade block. From Indianapolis Colts receiver Josh Downs to bigger names like Los Angeles Chargers pass-catcher Ladd McConkey, the Steelers keep popping up in the NFL rumors and rumblings.

The team has to act before they can't. This defense is one of the best this franchise has produced in recent memory, and their Hall of Fame quarterback is in his final year in the league. If this team really wants to go for it, they have to add a playmaker. Otherwise, this year will go down as nothing but a wasted opportunity.