Steelers Most Overlooked Injury is Concerning

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' Week 3 injury report is long. Heading into their matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, they're waiting on final word for four key players, two on offense and two on defense. Their most concerning injury is a player who wasn't available last week, though.

The Steelers' final Week 3 injury report included the following names:

RB Rico Dowdle (toe) - OUT

RB Jaylen Warren (shoulder) - QUESTIONABLE

WR Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) - QUESTIONABLE

OG Gennings Dunker (knee) - OUT

CB Joey Porter Jr. (conditioning) - QUESTIONABLE

CB Jamel Dean (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

Speaking with Warren and Dean throughout the week, both made it known that they are expected to play. Obviously, the team will make the final call heading into the game, but there's a lot of optimism that they'll be out there against the Bengals.

Porter Jr. is a question mark, like he's been all season. With a contract dispute behind him, Porter Jr. made it known that he's trying to ramp up and be healthy enough to play after recovering from a back injury. He hasn't fully practiced since last season, and it's really a 50/50 shot he plays in Week 3.

That doesn't change anything for Pittsburgh, though. They've operated the first two weeks without him and are ready to do so again against the Bengals with Asante Samuel Jr. and Dean on the outside.

Then, there's Pittman.

Steelers Most Concerning Injury

DK Metcalf has struggled the first two games of the season. Pittsburgh's WR1 has dropped multiple balls and has fans worried he won't be able to turn it around and be the true elite wide receiver the team needs - and is paying him to be.

Roman Wilson continues to take steps forward but isn't a trusted starting wideout, and can't replace Metcalf's production. Rookie Germie Bernard emerged with four receptions for 35 yards against the New England Patriots, but there's a ways to go before Aaron Rodgers views him as a real option on a week-to-week basis.

What the team really needs to help turn this offense around is another veteran starter. They need Pittman.

If the 28-year-old can return against the Bengals, he brings reliability. A presence in the passing game that knows how to be a helping hand for his quarterback, and who has some of the strongest hands in the National Football League.

Pittsburgh just needs someone to count on. A player Rodgers can know is going to continue to making plays, even if he's not the star of the offense.

Pittman is a workhorse and one of the most reliable players in the league. He's exactly what the Steelers need as they begin their AFC North journey.

And if they don't have him, all of the concerns about this offense that Week 2 presented are still there, and still just as worrisome.

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