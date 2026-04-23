Makai Lemon Already Has Connection With Steelers WR

Much like Ohio State's Carnell Tate, USC's Makai Lemon is among the top wide receivers in the 2026 NFL Draft who has a connection to the Pittsburgh Steelers in some fashion.

While speaking with reporters at the annual NFL Play Football Prospect Clinic, Lemon discussed his relationship with Steelers wide receiver and fellow USC alum Michael Pittman Jr., stating that the pair caught up a week before the draft.

"You know, I just talked to him last week," Lemon said. "Just to get around him and chop it up about life and see how he's doing. It was definitely good to see him.

Are Lemon and Pittsburgh a Potential Match?

The Steelers, who met with Lemon at the NFL Scouting Combine in February, also had him in for a top-30 visit.

In his pre-draft press conference with head coach Mike McCarthy on April 20, general manager Omar Khan was asked how that meeting went and had nothing but positive things to say about Lemon.

"He was outstanding," Khan said. "We had a chance to meet him in [Indianapolis] and he was here. We spent some quality time with him, it was excellent time spent."

Lemon struck a similar tone by agreeing with Khan's assessment of the visit, perhaps putting the wheels in motion for Pittsburgh to make a move for him in the draft.

"I feel like it went good too," Lemon said. "Really get to know me on a 30 visit. Seemed genuine, everybody was cool in the building."

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) celebrates after catching a 32-yard touchdown pass against the UCLA Bruins in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

How Steelers Can Land Lemon

Lauded as a likely top-16 pick, with the Los Angeles Rams at No. 13 and the New York Jets at No. 16 profiling as perhaps the top landing spots for him, the Steelers may have to move up if they want to bring Lemon into the fold.

A primary slot receiver who can move to the outside as needed, Lemon's route-running, body control and hands are all massive positives in his game.

He has true star potential on the inside, even if he isn't the biggest receiver in the world at 5-foot-11 and 192 pounds, and he'd fit in perfectly next to DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr.

A fall to No. 21 doesn't feel like it's in the cards, but if he makes it into the mid-teens or so, Pittsburgh would be smart to make a splash and move up in order to secure Lemon.

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