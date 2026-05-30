Steelers Fastest Player May Surprise Fans

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers lost one of their most dynamic receivers following the 2025 season.

The speedster that was Calvin Austin III is no longer with the team, now with the New York Giants and is expected to occupy a large role there.

Now, the top spot for fastest player on the team is up for debate, and it came up during an episode of The Christian Kuntz Podcast featuring current wide receiver and speedster himself, Roman Wilson.

Firstly, Wilson named himself as one of the fastest, proclaiming, "Who's above me?" during the episode.

He certainly has a decent argument. Despite a lack of production, Wilson is certainly one of the faster players on the team and displayed as much during the NFL Scouting Combine in 2024, running a 4.39 40-yard dash.

That being said, there is a clearer answer that is backed up by production. While he is getting older, DK Metcalf seems to be still near the peak of his production. With that in mind, his top-end talent is significantly derived from his ability to gain ground on his defenders through his speed.

"You gotta give him 15 yards," Wilson said. "His top end is unreal."

Wilson thought as much as well, saying that Metcalf's top end speed was "unreal". Metcalf has certainly shown his abilities at various moments throughout his time in Pittsburgh, but also has a catch of at least 50 yards in each of his seasons in the NFL since his debut in 2019.

They also tossed out cornerback D'Shawn Jamison as a possibility. Something Wilson agreed with.

"We got a DB, Jamo, he's fast as [explitive]," Kuntz said.

"Either me or Jamo," Wilson replied.

Metcalf in 2026

Metcalf is likely to get his six-touchdown number from 2025 elevated in the coming season, due to the fact that opposing defenses will no longer be able to put much of their focus on Metcalf due to additions in Germie Bernard and veteran Michael Pittman Jr. to the room. Neither of the two will take the speed "title" from Metcalf, but will cause some tough decisions to be made by opposing secondaries in coverage.

The Steelers also added two defensive backs with raw talent and high speed during the draft, with Daylen Everette and Robert Spears-Jennings both possibly being up to par with Metcalf.

Aug 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback D'Shawn Jamison (17) reacts after causing a Tampa Bay Buccaneers fumble during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Finally, Kuntz and Wilson pointed out a player from last season in D'Shawn Jamison, who spent his time on special teams in 2025, as one of the fastest players on the team. He will need to certainly play more in the coming season before any sort of ruling could be made on his ability, however.

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