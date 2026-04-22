Report: Aaron Rodgers Irritated With Steelers Sharing Timeline

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers still do have no certainty of who will begin the season at the quarterback position. With the NFL Draft beginning in a day, the team still has no direction in terms of their signal caller, with no good options through the draft for the team.

What's looking like the most possible outcome is re-signing 2025 quarterback Aaron Rodgers, which led to mediocre results. This season, however, would reunite him with his first NFL coach in new head coach Mike McCarthy.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk made an afternoon appearance on 93.7 The Fan a day before the NFL Draft festivities to talk the NFL, and gave some insight on the situation to Andrew Filliponi and Chris Mueller.

When asked about his "read" on the quarterback situation as it relates to Rodgers in 2026, Florio began with some uncertainty.

"I assume it will [Rodgers' signing]. Is he truly undecided? Or is this a situation where... Aaron Rodgers strikes me as the type of guy who doesn't go out and say 'hey everybody look at me, talk about me', but he deliberately makes a vacuum. Then we talk about it, and he likes it, but then he will complain about it at some point." Florio said.

He then spoke about possible concerns Rodgers has had with the team. According to one of Florio's sources, who he lent moderate accuracy to, Rodgers is irritated with how the team has dealt with this year's cycle in terms of the possible Rodgers signing.

Jan 4, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) and defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) celebrate after defeating the Baltimore Ravens at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

"He [Florio's source] insists that Rodgers is irritated that they [the Steelers] talk about him... you got to tiptoe around the 'delicate genius', and they did it last year. Tomlin did it last year. Now, not everyone got the memo." Florio said.

Florio then provided what he believes the reason for Rodgers' actions, positing Rodgers as a more private person who understands the pull he has when it comes to media and attention.

"I think he's made this calculation that he is less of a distraction when he is not on the team until mandatory minicamp" Florio said.

Rodgers would not be the ideal situation for the Steelers, especially considering the addition of new wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. at the beginning of the offseason. That being said, Rodgers looks like the best option of a plethora of less desirable ones, including a possible trade for Anthony Richardson in the midst of this weekend's draft festivities.

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