Maybe Steelers Should Believe Their Forgotten WR Option

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers face a difficult choice when the 2026 NFL Draft begins. Needing another wide receiver, it’s a foregone conclusion that the organization selects one during the draft.

The Steelers might very well take a receiver in the first round of the draft, with top talents like Denzel Boston and Makai Lemon taking pre-draft visits to Pittsburgh. Those two in particular fit the Steelers' usual way of approaching the draft, but it's not a sure thing that either winds up with the organization.

Despite the franchise’s way of operating, there may be a receiver they haven’t met with who is the perfect one for the Steelers at pick No. 21. Texas A&M wideout KC Concepcion is an intriguing offensive player in this year's class, and despite not visiting Pittsburgh before the draft, he shouldn't be ruled out as an option in the first round. He also considers himself to be the best player at his position.

”I’m the best receiver in this draft. Period,” he wrote in a recent letter published on The Players’s Tribune. “I run crisp routes. I catch everything thrown anywhere near me. I work my tail off every practice, every drill. I get in and out of my breaks fast. And I will outwork ANYBODY you put in front of me.”

Why Concepcion Might Be Right

Firstly, credit to Concepcion for going for it. The letter is an open statement to the rest of his fellow draftees and the NFL, and he conveyed the utmost confidence in himself and his ability. Teams love to see a player who can walk the line between confidence and arrogance, and Concepcion is navigating it exceptionally.

Furthermore, Concepcion might have simply been telling the truth, at least partially. While other receivers like Lemon, Carnell Tate and Jordyn Tyson have more upside, Concepcion has one distinct advantage.

He’s an elite slot receiver, undoubtedly the best one in this class, and he is ready to take on that role with an NFL team.

Steelers and Concepcion Make for Ideal Fit

The Steelers are a strong bet to go wide receiver in the first round, and that means Concepcion is a legitimate target with the 21st pick.

If that causes concern, let’s put that to rest. Concepcion is an elite prospect in this year’s class. He has an unreal ability to accelerate, and it helps him create separation easily and in tight spaces. For a player who will primarily play as a slot guy, he is quarterback’s best friend with how often he gets open.

The Steelers’ offense needs a player like Concepcion. Maybe they don't need the best receiver, as Concepcion believes himself to be, but the Texas A&M produc would make for the perfect complement to fellow receivers DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr. in Pittsburgh's offense.

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