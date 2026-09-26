Steelers Place Rookie Guard On IR, Sign RB Travis Homer

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers made two roster moves ahead of their Week 3 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The team announced rookie guard Gennings Dunker has been placed on Injured Reserve and running back Travis Homer has been signed to the 53-man roster.

Dunker suffered a left knee injury during practice this week and was seen walking through the locker room with a brace on his leg. He was unable to practice on Thursday or Friday before the game, with the injury likely happening in practice on Wednesday.

It's unknown how much time he's expected to miss, but he'll be shut down for at least the next four weeks.

To make up for the roster spot, the Steelers are signing Homer off of their practice squad and onto their active roster. Homer was with the team all summer and was likely on the fringe of making the 53-man roster at the end of the preseason, but the team chose rookie Eli Heidenreich instead.

Homer was called up last week against the New England Patriots as well. He brings special teams abilities that the team will utilize throughout his time on the active roster.

They also elevated running back Lew Nichols to join him in the backfield. Nichols is more of a traditional running back, making him the more likely candidate to receive touches against the Bengals.

Changes for Steelers Offense

With Dunker shut down, the Steelers will need to adjust their offensive line depth. Brock Hoffman is expected to start at right guard against the Bengals. Anderson will operate as the team's swing tackle, with Ryan McCollum as their final backup interior lineman.

Right now, the Steelers only have two backup interior options and one backup offensive tackle across their line. They may need to add another name from their practice squad for the future if anyone else goes down with an injury.

As for Homer, his role will be special teams. Look for him to begin contributing to the punt and kick coverage immediately while rookie Eli Heidenreich continues to develop. Homer could also be used as a third running back when Rico Dowdle (toe) returns from injury and is back in the lineup with Warre.

Pittsburgh is still waiting on other injury news before kickoff in Week 3. Their injury report included Joey Porter Jr. (conditioning), Jamel Dean (ankle), Warren (shoulder) and Michael Pittman Jr. (foot), who were all listed as questionable.

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