Steelers Rookie OL Suffers Knee Injury Before Bengals Game

Another interior offensive linemen is dealing with an injury for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

On the Steelers' penultimate injury report leading into their Week 3 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, rookie Gennings Dunker (knee) was listed as a limited participant.

It is the first time Dunker has been included on the injury report this season, and it comes on the heels of the news that Spencer Anderson is dealing with a bone break in his leg that he suffered during Week 2 vs. the New England Patriots.

Aug 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Gennings Dunker (73) on the sidelines in the fourth quarter preseason game against the Buffalo Bills at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Where Dunker Stands in His Development

A third-round pick out of Iowa, Dunker has transitioned from tackle to guard since entering the NFL.

He was never quite a factor in the position battle at right guard throughout the summer, with Anderson and Brock Hoffman instead jousting for the starting role before the former ultimately secured it.

Dunker's move to the interior of the offensive line primarily had to due with his lack of athleticism and some issues with his technique in pass protection.

The 23-year-old was always more of a standout run blocker during his time at Iowa, and his skill set is a better fit at guard than it is at tackle.

Dunker certainly had some hiccups throughout training camp, but he showed signs of progression in the two preseason games he appeared in by allowing just two pressures over 91 total reps at right guard (per Pro Football Focus).

He has been inactive for each of the Steelers' first two regular season contests, which was more or less expected coming into the year given that he is a third-string guard.

With how poorly the offensive line has performed thus far, though, it's not impossible to believe that Dunker could eventually get an opportunity to play down the line should he be healthy and things continue trending downward.

Injury Concerns on Interior of O-Line?

Anderson has been a full participant in practice this week, though he's clearly not operating at 100 percent given his injury.

Hoffman was likely to receive more of a look as a potential starting option at right guard regardless of Anderson's injury given the latter's struggles this year, but that possibility became a bit more real as a result of the latter's status.

The severity of Dunker's injury is unknown. It leaves Hoffman as the lone fully healthy guard on the 53-man roster for the time being, which isn't a comfortable spot for Pittsburgh to be in, though Ryan McCollum could probably step in at the position in a pinch if needed.

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