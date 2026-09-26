Steelers Add Promising RB for Bengals Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers are adding a promising running back to their roster for a Week 3 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.

With Rico Dowdle out due to a toe injury, the Steelers announced that they are elevating Lew Nichols from their practice squad for the first time this season.

Defensive back Doneiko Slaughter was elevated for the third time, meaning he's reached his limit in terms of practice squad elevations for the year.

Travis Homer was elevated for Pittsburgh's Week 2 game against the New England Patriots and has since signed to the team's 53-man roster after rookie offensive guard Gennings Dunker was placed on the reserve/injured list.

Aug 13, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Lew Nichols (35) collides with Green Bay Packers defensive end Nyjalik Kelly (47) during the first half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nichols' Strong Summer

Nichols initially signed with the Steelers on July 29, 2025 after being let go by the Philadelphia Eagles.

He then spent the entirety of last season on the team's practice squad after making the 53-man roster outside of earning a practice squad elevation in Week 9 vs. the Indianapolis Colts. Nichols did not log a touch in that contest, however.

A 2023 seventh-round pick by the Green Bay Packers, Nichols later inked a reserve/futures contract to return to the Steelers in January.

He was fantastic throughout training camp and thus pushed himself into the conversation as one of several No. 3 running back candidates for Pittsburgh.

Despite recording 101 yards from scrimmage with a touchdown during the preseason, Nichols was ultimately released at final roster cuts alongside Homer after Eli Heidenreich made the 53-man roster behind Dowdle and Warren before re-signing to the practice squad after going unclaimed off waivers.

Aug 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Lew Nichols III (35) runs with the ball against the Buffalo Bills in the first quarter preseason game at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What Kind of Workload Will Nichols Have vs. Cincinnati?

Running backs coach Ramon Chinyoung Sr. stated that Warren, as expected, is set to be the lead option out of Pittsburgh's backfield while Dowdle is sidelined.

"With Rico being in the position he is now, Jaylen is going to go out, he's going lead the group and when he needs a breather, we'll make sure he can receive that so he can perform and be as fresh as possible," Chinyoung said, per PennLive's Nick Farabaugh.

Chinyoung's comments came before Nichols was officially elevated, though it's fair to assume that he's in line for more touches than Heidenreich or perhaps even Homer against the Bengals.

Warren has 28 touches through two games this season, but it wouldn't come as a surprise if he were to eclipse 20 vs. Cincinnati alone.

Nichols could garner a couple of carries and perhaps a target or two depending on the Steelers' game plan this week, though it's unlikely that he'll be featured much more than that.

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