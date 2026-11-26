PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have the biggest spotlight in the NFL on them after Aaron Rodgers went on the Pat McAfee Show and called out his former head coach, Mike McCarthy, with multiple accusations, including sleeping during meetings and calling the team the Packers during halftime of a game.

Both of which McCarthy did not deny when asked about them.

But Rodgers is the only one who's gone. The Steelers benched and eventually released their former starting quarterback just days before his 43rd birthday, ending an almost two-year run together. Afterward, they shared their support for McCarthy, and now, Team President Art Rooney II is making that stance even stronger.

Speaking with Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Rooney shared his support for McCarthy while making it known that Rodgers was an issue within the organization.

"I just want to say that I have 100% confidence in Mike McCarthy and I expect he'll be our coach this season, next season and beyond," Rooney said. "The big thing, what happened this week, is insubordination can't be tolerated in any organization. When you start getting ultimatums, you can't live with that."

The ultimatum Rooney is speaking of is Rodgers telling McCarthy that he believes he should be calling offensive plays instead of the head coach. McCarthy said no, and Rodgers reportedly told the team to release him then.

They benched him at first, but then released him after his tell-all interview on the Pat McAfee Show, where he claimed McCarthy was not watching film in a timely manner, falling asleep during quarterback meetings and said, "1, 2, 3 Packers" during hafltime of the Philadelphia Eagles game when he was breaking a huddle in the locker room.

Rooney sided with McCarthy despite the accusations and then made sure to share his thoughts about Rodgers' timing of things and how he put his teammates in a tough situation.

"There's maybe a time and place after the season if he wanted to kind of unload," Rooney said. "He talks about wanting to be a good teammate but you don't do that to your teammates a couple days before the game, that's for sure.

"In general, I think, historically, what's in the locker room stays in the locker room. That's the way it's always been. That's the way it should be as far as I'm concerned."

He's not wrong about the timing. Pat Freiermuth, Drew Allar and others were asked about it just after Rodgers spoke on the McAfee Show and were having trouble finding the right words that would not get them in trouble.

At this point, the story is over between Rodgers and the Steelers, with Rooney putting a stamp on it. But how Pittsburgh performs the rest of the season may have more to say about the future of the franchise.