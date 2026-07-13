Steelers QBs, WRs Meet Up - With One Notable Absence

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers passing attack took some time this summer to meet up before training camp. Just like last year, the group of wide receivers and tight end Pat Freiermuth joined Aaron Rodgers out West to enjoy a few days together before football begins again, but this time, there was a notable absence.

The group included Rodgers, Freiermuth, DK Metcalf, Michael Pittman Jr., Roman Wilson, Ben Skowronek and Mason Rudolph. Some will wonder where Darnell Washington and Germie Bernard are, but the bigger question may be where the team's backup quarterback is.

Where out West the group went, it's hard to tell, but it doesn't appear they're at the beach like that offseason. Instead, they decided to go alittle more country, with Skowronek posting pictures of the group in cowboy hats and even bee keeper outfits.

Chances are there was some football taking place during their time together, but it was probably more of an opportunity for the quarterbacks and pass-catchers to bond before the season. Rodgers can develop deeper relationships with the players who were here last year, and a new one with Pittman Jr.

But Where is the Backup? Or Maybe He Was There?

Maybe Mason Rudolph being in attendance over Howard shows something we're all ignoring. Everyone assumes Howard is going to win the backup quarterback job, as the Steelers have praised him all offseason and given him all of the QB2 reps during OTAs and minicamp.

Rodgers and Rudolph worked side-by-side during individual drills, though, being a veteran group compared to Howard and Drew Allar working together. For this journalist, that didn't mean anything at the time, but maybe it does now.

At the end of the day, Rodgers doesn't get to decide which quarterback is behind him, but Howard being in the group surely would've sent a strong message that he's part of this ritual - and maybe even learning how to host it himself once Rodgers is gone.

Instead, everyone can take this however they want, and simply enjoy some pictures of Pittman Jr. and Skowronek ready to farm some bees.

When Do Steelers Return?

The Steelers head to Latrobe, Pennsylvania on July 28 to check-in at Saint Vincent College. July 29, they begin on-field work during training camp and will undergo a ramp-up period before fully taking off the following week.

Expect Howard to remain QB2 when camp begins, but don't rule out Rudolph. After a vacation together, it's hard to say he won't be locked in with this group of wide receivers.

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