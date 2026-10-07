Steelers Re-Sign Recently Waived CB

The Pittsburgh Steelers are reuniting with a cornerback that they previously waived at the beginning of the week.

Per an announcement from the Steelers, they have re-signed Doneiko Slaughter to their practice squad after he cleared waivers.

Slaughter was elevated from the practice squad in each of the first three weeks of the season while Joey Porter Jr. was inactive despite remaining on the 53-man roster amidst his contract dispute.

Once Porter Jr. was traded to the Dallas Cowboys last week for a 2028 second-round pick and 2027 conditional sixth-rounder, Slaughter was signed to the 53-man roster.

After Pittsburgh signed Sean Murphy-Bunting to its 53-man roster off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' practice squad, however, Slaughter was let go.

Because the Steelers have already used up all three of Slaughter's elevations, they'd have to sign him to the 53-man roster once again in order for him to appear in another regular season game this season.

Over the four contests he's appeared in for Pittsburgh this year, Slaughter has posted a total of two tackles while garnering 26 snaps on special teams and none on defense.

Aug 21, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Doneiko Slaughter (19) tackles New York Jets wide receiver Malik McClain (84) during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Steelers Are in an Interesting Spot at CB

Coming into the season, cornerback looked like one of the stronger position groups on Pittsburgh's roster.

With Porter Jr. coming off a breakout, borderline-elite 2025 campaign and now having Jamel Dean as his running mate on the outside while Jalen Ramsey handles the slot, the Steelers were in fantastic shape until they weren't.

Porter Jr. never ended up playing in a game for the franchise this year after failing to strike an agreement on an extension before Week 1, and now Dean is set to miss multiple games with an ankle injury he suffered against the Cleveland Browns in Week 4.

Asante Samuel Jr. and Daylen Everette are now Pittsburgh's starters on the boundary with Ramsey remaining the primary option out of the slot.

The Steelers have added Sean Murphy-Bunting and Terell Smith to their 53-man rosters off the practice squads of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Commanders, respectively, over the past few days as a means of bringing in sufficient veteran depth.

Whether either player ends up seeing the field in any meaningful manner remains to be seen, but Pittsburgh certainly hasn't rested on its laurels when it comes to fixing the issues currently plaguing the team at cornerback.

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