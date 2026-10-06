Steelers Sign Second CB, Poach Commanders Veteran

The Pittsburgh Steelers are bringing in additional help at cornerback before they take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5.

According to PennLive's Nick Farabaugh, the Steelers have signed Terell Smith off the Washington Commanders' practice squad.

Farabaugh reported that Smith was seen in Pittsburgh's locker room with a locker, and that the team must keep him on their 53-man roster for at least three weeks.

Smith is the second cornerback the Steelers have poached from an opposing team's practice squad over the last few days, first bringing in Sean Murphy-Bunting from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 6.

After trading Joey Porter Jr. to the Dallas Cowboys and watching Jamel Dean go down with an ankle injury in its Week 4 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football, which seems likely to force him to miss some time, Pittsburgh has been aggressive in supplementing its cornerback room before facing the Colts.

Asante Samuel Jr. and Daylen Everette should continue to garner the lion's share of the snaps on the boundary while Jalen Ramsey mans the slot, though Smith will offer some much-needed veteran depth at the position.

In 26 career games and six starts for the Chicago Bears between the 2023 and 2024 campaigns, Smith posted 68 tackles, 10 passes defended and an interception.

Nov 17, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears cornerback Terell Smith (32) celebrates his interception against the Green Bay Packers during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

What Does Smith Bring to Steelers?

A fifth-round pick by Chicago in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Minnesota, Smith logged a total of 584 snaps on defense over the first two seasons of his career. He also garnered 232 special teams reps over that stretch.

During his rookie campaign, Smith spent 344 snaps on the outside, 19 in the box and six in the slot (per Pro Football Focus). He allowed 25 receptions on 43 targets for 239 yards and a touchdown that year as well.

In 2024, he finished with 176 reps on the boundary, 21 in the box and five in the slot. Smith gave up nine receptions on 15 targets for 142 yards (per PFF) to go with an interception across that span.

He later suffered a torn patellar tendon during the preseason last season, which kept him out for all of 2025.

The Bears then let him go at final roster cuts back in August, and he signed to the Commanders' practice squad shortly after before being poached by the Steelers.

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