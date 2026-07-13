Stefon Diggs' Comments Could Catch Steelers' Attention

Stefon Diggs made some comments recently that may be relevant to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In a video he posted on his YouTube channel, Diggs declared that he's the best No. 2 wide receiver in the NFL while remaining on the free agent market following his release from the New England Patriots in March.

"My opinion, I can compete with anybody," Diggs said. "But take those [top wide receivers] as your 1s, right? You can't name a No. 2 better than me."

Diggs is seemingly acknowledging that he's not a top-flight, elite receiver anymore at this stage of his career, though that doesn't mean he's lacking in confidence.

"There's not a No. 2 on a team -- let's presumably give people the credit and just say, 'OK, you want to take the No. 1 spot away,'" Diggs said. "Name your No. 2 receiver right now, and tell me how much he makes, and then my last question is: Is he better than me?"

Dec 1, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) runs after a catch during the first quarter against the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Do Steelers Have a Spot for Diggs, and Would He Be WR No. 2?

Pittsburgh essentially neglected, or at least failed, to land a quality tertiary option at the receiver position over the last two seasons.

In 2024, George Pickens served as the No. 1 while Calvin Austin III, Van Jefferson and Mike Williams were his running mates after the team struck out in their pursuit of Brandon Aiyuk, and none of them were up to par as a No. 2.

Pickens was later traded last offseason after the Steelers landed DK Metcalf, and the likes of Austin, Roman Wilson, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Adam Thielen never settled in as reliable options next to him.

The Steelers, however, acted quickly to fill that role back in March by acquiring Michael Pittman Jr. from the Indianapolis Colts, and they also used the No. 47 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft on Germie Bernard.

May 28, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) participates in OTA drills at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not only did Pittsburgh trade for Pittman Jr., though; it signed him to a three-year, $59 million extension that keeps the 29-year-old under contract through 2028.

It's hard to blame the Steelers for shelling out a ton of money to Pittman Jr. after their recent shortcomings at WR2. Once the Colts' No. 1 option, he's settled in as higher-end No. 2 over the past couple of years and posted 784 yards with seven touchdowns on 80 catches in 2025.

Diggs, on the other hand, signed a three-year, $63.5 million deal with New England last offseason and finished with 1,013 yards and nine touchdowns amidst the team's run to Super Bowl LX.

While he's still a difference-maker, it's worth noting that he's set to join his fourth different team in as many years, which could be viewed as a red flag for a player of his caliber.

Diggs and Pittman Jr. are in the same tier as players, so an argument could be made that the former offers more value from a contractual perspective if he'll have to end up taking a short-term, relatively low-money contract.

Pittsburgh shouldn't have any regrets about pouncing on the opportunity to bring in Pittman Jr., though, and with him on the roster, it's hard to imagine Diggs emerging as a realistic target for the organization unless he's willing to accept a limited role.

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