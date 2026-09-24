Change Could Come After Steelers Guard Breaks Bone

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line has struggled through two weeks of the regular season, and is now dealing with an injury to their starting guard that could force change.

According to Pat McAfee Show correspondent Mark Kaboly, right guard Spencer Anderson suffered a bone break in his leg that could require surgery.

"It can be classified as a bone chip, according to a source, which brings severe pain that can be eased somewhat by rest, but it’s usually only fully fixed through surgery," Kaboly wrote in a story on X.

Anderson was able to finish the game against the New England Patriots, but did not play well during it. So far, Anderson has not let it impact his availability. He was a full participant in practice on Wednesday and the team has not mentioned him missing time because of the chipped bone.

Change could still be coming, though.

During the viewing portion of practice on Wednesday, Anderson was taking reps with backup center Ryan McCollum, along with starting right tackle Dylan Cook. Brock Hoffman was the right guard taking snaps during individual drills alongside starting center Zach Frazier.

Hoffman was asked about if he'd be the started in Week 3 against the Cincinnati Bengals, but did not have the answer at this point in the week.

"Obviously, we’ve all worked in different spots throughout training camp, so I treat it the same every week. I just prepare to play, and we’ll see what happens toward the end of the week," Hoffman said.

Steelers' Change May Be Needed

The injury is unfortunate for a player who has done everything the team has asked him to do throughout his career. However, the struggles of the offensive line suggest a change may be needed now in order to save the season. Right guard and right tackle are the two easy changes for Pittsburgh.

Don't be surprised if Hoffman starts at guard and first-round rookie Max Iheanachor starts at right tackle during the team's matchup with the Bengals. Both Anderson and Cook have experience as swing guards/tackles in their NFL careers and have been reliable playing the role for the Steelers. That could be a better option for them, and especially for Anderson, as he recovers.

Pittsburgh will practice three more times before their Week 3 matchup. Don't expect Anderson to start suddenly miss practices, but it feels as if change it coming along the offensive line after the injury.

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