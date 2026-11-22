PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith sustained an injury during the team's Week 11 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. The veteran EDGE rusher was off to a strong start in the first quarter, forcing a fumble and recording a sack over the first two defensive series.

But after Highsmith helped knock Eagles quarterback Joe Milton down, he hobbled off the field with what appeared to be a left ankle injury. Thankfully, he was able to exit the field under his own power, but he was unable to put his full weight on the injured leg while limping to the sidelines.

With Highsmith out, the Steelers are down another key outside linebacker. Fourth-year linebacker Nick Herbig was previously ruled out for the Week 11 contest, forcing the team to sign K.J. Henry to the active roster.

Shortly after Highsmith exited the contest, the Steelers listed him as questionable to return to the game. Senior Director of Communications for the team, Burt Lauten, shared the latest update on the veteran leader.

"Steelers LB Alex Highsmith sustained an ankle injury and is questionable to return to today's game," he wrote via his official X account.

Oct 18, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) waits for the snap during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What This Means for Steelers' Defense

Highsmith was off to an incredible start in the team's Week 11 contest. During the first series, he nearly created a turnover before the Eagles had the chance to get going. Had the Eagles' offensive lineman not landed on the loose ball, Highsmith would have delivered the ball back to the offense immediately after they turned it over on downs.

Without him, the EDGE rusher group in Pittsburgh is significantly weaker. Outside of regular starter T.J. Watt, the team has to rely on Henry and usual backup EDGE rusher Jack Sawyer.

Sawyer is in his second season in the NFL, and he's still earning more trust and opportunities. With Herbig already out, the team was looking to him to make an impact. In nine games played this season, he's recorded 19 total tackles and one pass defended.

Henry brings very limited NFL experience as well. He's played in a total of 12 NFL contests before this Week 11 game, but the last time he played in a regular season game was during the 2024 campaign with the Dallas Cowboys. Originaly drafted in the fifth-round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Washington Commanders, he's produced a total of 22 tackles and 2.5 sacks in his career.