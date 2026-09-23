Steelers Roster Move Not Good for Joey Porter Jr.'s Status

One of the Pittsburgh Steelers' latest additions may signal that Joey Porter Jr. is at risk of missing a third-straight game to begin the 2026 season.

The Steelers signed cornerback Darius Rush to their practice squad on September 22 alongside wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins, which is notable due to the state of limbo the team remains in with Porter Jr. as he deals with a back injury as well as his contract situation.

Rush played parts of the 2023 and 2024 campaigns in Pittsburgh, appearing in five regular season contests over that span.

The 26-year-old also spent the 2025 season with the Washington Commanders, where he played under the Steelers' assistant head coach and secondary coach Joe Whitt Jr. (who was Washington's defensive coordinator) as well as Pittsburgh's defensive pass game coordinator and defensive backs coach Jason Simmons (who was the Commanders' defensive pass game coordinator).

Rush's reunion with the Steelers on their practice squad could be aimed at adding more depth and experience in the secondary, though the timing is a bit conspicuous.

Nov 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) reacts against the Buffalo Bills during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Porter Jr.'s Return Timeline is Still Murky

As soon as Porter Jr. and Pittsburgh failed to reach an agreement on an extension before the team's first regular season game, having him return to the field was never going to be an overly seamless process, especially considering he's still battling through a back injury that initially landed him on the PUP list for all of training camp.

The indication from head coach Mike McCarthy last week was that he was nearing the end of his ramp-up period and was slated to participate at an elevated level in practice ahead of the Steelers' Week 2 matchup with the New England Patriots.

Porter Jr. left practice with a trainer on September 17, however, and McCarthy has since revealed that the team decided to keep him sidelined vs. New England after his back flared up. He also was listed on the first injury report last week with an "NIR/conditioning" designation.

It's unknown where exactly Porter Jr. stands at the moment, though his level of participation in practice and how (or if) if he's listed on the injury report should provide all of the signs regarding his availability against Cincinnati.

Bringing in Rush certainly feels like an insurance plan of sorts for Porter Jr., however, and just based on reading between the lines, there still isn't 100 percent confidence that the latter is going to be out there this weekend at Acrisure Stadium.

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Darius Rush (21) reacts to nearly making an interception against the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter of their their game at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Penn., Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Another Reason Why the Rush Signing is Notable

Pittsburgh has elevated Doneiko Slaughter from the practice squad in each of the first two weeks while Porter Jr.'s been out.

Slaughter has been active for both games thus far and logged a total of nine snaps, all of which have come on special teams.

He can only be elevated one more time this season, however, and once it's used, he either has to be signed to the 53-man roster or put on waivers before potentially signing back to the practice squad.

Rush gives the Steelers another potential game day elevation candidate at cornerback, meaning the team potentially won't be forced to make a decision on Slaughter in the short-term and thus can wait things out on that front if they so choose.

Pittsburgh likely wouldn't elevate a cornerback if Porter Jr. were ready to go, but the fact that Rush was just signed and is now in a position to be called upon in that regard could be telling.

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