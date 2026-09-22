Steelers Have Potential Joey Porter Jr. Trade Partner After Cardinals Injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers have another potential trade destination to keep in mind for Joey Porter Jr.

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Will Johnson suffered a neck injury in the team's Week 2 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, and head coach Mike LaFleur indicated that it could lead to the 2025 second-round pick missing the rest of the season.

Garrett Williams is nearing a return from a torn Achilles that he suffered last December, but the Cardinals are still incredibly short at cornerback now that Johnson, who had been their No. 1 option at the position, is now out long-term.

If the Steelers and Porter Jr. opt to explore the possibility of a trade after failing to reach an agreement on an extension before the season began, perhaps Arizona could emerge as a legitimate suitor for his services.

Nov 17, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) celebrates a missed field goal against the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Are the Cardinals a Good Trade Partner for Pittsburgh?

On paper, Arizona is a strong fit for Porter Jr. on paper given its need at cornerback and the fact that has stockpiled a ton of young talent over the past couple of years as it has rebuilt.

Much like the Steelers, the Cardinals have played very little man coverage over the first two weeks of the season under defensive coordinator Nick Rallis. That's only notable because Porter Jr. thrives as a press man corner, though he's certainly capable of holding his own in zone coverage as well.

If Pittsburgh can't fetch a 2027 first-round pick from another team for Porter Jr., Arizona would become far more of a viable trade partner since it won't hand over what is likely to be a top-10 selection in next year's draft for him.

The Cardinals' 2027 second-rounder would still register as an incredibly valuable asset, though, and would be a nice haul for the Steelers in exchange for Porter Jr.

Maybe Pittsburgh would ask for another player to be included in the deal, such as wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. given his struggles so far this year, but it's nearly impossible to imagine anything coming together in that regard.

It's also worth noting that Joey Porter Sr. spent the final two seasons of his career with the Cardinals, which could potentially hold a little bit of weight for Porter Jr. and his camp.

Nov 2, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) enters the field before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Are Steelers Actually Going to Trade Porter Jr.?

All indications remain that there's been no movement on the trade front with Porter Jr. up to this point.

The 26-year-old had his back flare up in practice last week, per head coach Mike McCarthy, leading to him being inactive for a second-straight week to begin the campaign.

Pittsburgh would prefer for Porter Jr. to suit up as soon as possible, perhaps as early as Week 3 against the Cincinnati Bengals, though ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on September 20 that he may seek a second opinion on his back.

Porter Jr.'s participation in practice will essentially dictate whether or not he's good to move forward and play vs. Cincinnati, though his exact return timeline remains unclear at the moment.

Until that situation resolves itself, Porter Jr.'s trade market will likely remain stagnant.

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