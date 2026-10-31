Steelers Sign Veteran WR After Three Call-Ups

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers might be exploring the trade market ahead of this year's NFL trade deadline, but there are no reinforcements coming for their Week 8 contest.

Instead, the Steelers must rely on their organizational depth once again to help them earn a fourth consecutive win. Since the team placed pass-catchers Michael Pittman Jr. and Roman Wilson on the Injured Reserve, there has been an extreme lack of depth in the wide receiver room.

Welcoming the Cleveland Browns to Acrisure Stadium, the offense will turn to another depth player to take sole hold of the AFC North division. After elevating him for three games from the practice squad, the Steelers officially added Brandon Smith to the active roster after they signed him to a one-year deal.

What Smith Brings to Offense

The Steelers have been very pleased with Smith since he first signed a Reserve/Futures contract with the organization ahead of the 2026 campaign. At training camp and the preseason, he stood out. He was consistently one of the better performers at camp and despite being released as the roster was cut down to the initial 53-man roster, Smith was quickly re-signed to the team's practice squad.

As injuries have mounted, Smith has been a steadying presence. In his third game on the active roster, Smith finally made his mark on offense. Against the New Orleans Saints, Smith made the first two catches of his NFL career. He finished the Week 7 contest with two receptions on two targets for 24 yards, with one of those catches being a crucial 20-yard connection with Aaron Rodgers.

That moment displayed what Smith brings to the Steelers right now. He's a solid route runner with an above-average frame (6'2", 220 pounds) that fits the mold of current receivers. While the team tries to continue feeding DK Metcalf and Germie Bernard, he can go into the gritty areas of the field.

Most importantly, Smith has to bring his size and strength to the run game. The Steelers demand a ton from their receivers as run blockers, and Smith has fared well. He's missed some assignments, but he's also made some key blocks on long Jaylen Warren runs.

To keep playing on game days, he has to make himself indispensible in the running game.

Oct 25, 2026; Paris, FRA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) carries the ball for 8 yards during the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Stade de France. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Can Smith Form Deeper Connection with Rodgers?

Playing in his fourth game with the Steelers, Smith is hoping to establish more chemistry with quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The team's offensive leader has spoken highly of Smith since training camp, and with his two targets in Week 7, Rodgers displayed some trust in the 27-year-old.

But to become a more productive member of the offense, Smith has to become more of a trusted target for Rodgers. That takes time, something he doesn't have the luxury of right now, but it also takes just a few plays to build that confidence. They got off to a good start in Week 7, and it needs to continue to keep this passing game afloat until they are fully healthy.