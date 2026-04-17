Steelers Should Follow Their Own Advice on Carson Beck

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have made their intentions to select another quarterback at the 2026 NFL Draft perfectly clear. Head coach Mike McCarthy and general manager Omar Khan have discussed the quarterback position and top prospects plenty over the past few months, making it even more obvious that another rookie will join the QB room in Pittsburgh. They will most likely select one during Day 2 or early on in Day 3 of this year's draft.

"I cannot tell you how much they complained about the limited athletic profile of Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett, who they had and tried to make a starter," Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson said on the Inside Coverage podcast. "I’m sorry, it pushes me off of Ty Simpson for the Steelers."

That certainly might eliminate Simpson, but it also rules out another frequently mocked quarterback to the Steelers. Miami Hurricanes senior Carson Beck should also be eliminated from the team's draft board.

"Just Look At Me, I'm Limited." - Stephen Schwartz

The Steelers are in a precarious place when it comes to their quarterbacks. Aaron Rodgers still hasn't signed a new deal to return to Pittsburgh. Veteran Mason Rudolph counts for $4.62 million against the salary cap as the likely third QB on the depth chart.

It's not a great situation, and it means the Steelers have to look for a few things in a draft pick. The first is starting upside, and the second is athletic ability.

Neither of those describe Carson Beck. Credit to Beck for battling throughout his collegiate career, pulling through injuries and transfers to become one of the better prospects in this year's class.

But he's now two years removed from UCL surgery, and that has had a damning impact on his arm strength and power. He's still accurate, but he lacks that elite arm you want in a starting quarterback.

Despite possessing decent size, he's not a true threat outside of the pocket. He can escape, sure, but edge rushers at the next level will have no problem matching his speed or agility.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) scrambles with the ball against the Indiana Hoosiers in the third quarter during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Steelers Can't Risk Another Low-Ceiling Prospect

More than anything, Beck is a low-ceiling prospect. His floor is a bit higher than others, admittedly, as he projects to be a backup in the NFL. But the Steelers need a player who could potentially become a franchise guy, even if those odds are slim.

Beck doesn't have that potential. He's the same type of player as former first-round pick Kenny Pickett or veteran Mitch Trubisky, a stopgap that the team has to work around to find success.

"They do not want another [Kenny] Pickett, [Mitch] Trubisky," Robinson explained. "Someone who’s like, ‘Oh, we’ll deal with the limitations of this player’. I don’t think they want that at quarterback anymore."

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