Steelers Should Have Defensive Player of the Year Favorite

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers served up a platter of revenge to their divisional rivals. After they lost the first regular-season meeting against the Cleveland Browns, the Steelers emerged from their Week 8 contest with a commanding victory.

The run game led the way for the Steelers, but Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will be reliving the nightmare of being sacked eight times for years to come.

Superstar EDGE rusher T.J. Watt was the main defender inflicting said nightmare on Watson. This season continues to be a redemption tour for Watt, erasing any doubt about his place as a premier defensive player in the NFL. After posting 2.0 sacks against the Browns, Watt is now tied for the league lead with 7.5 as Week 8 closes. After a few weeks of quiet performances, Watt has reinserted himself as a top candidate for the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year Award.

Where Watt Ranks Amongst NFL Defenders

After eight games, Watt is at or near the top of multiple individual statistical categories. As previously noted, he is tied with Houston Texans EDGE Will Anderson Jr. for the league lead in sacks. Both superstars have posted 7.5 sacks, giving them a slight edge over players like New Orleans Saints EDGE Chase Young and Buffalo Bills linebacker Greg Rousseau.

Fifteen players have recorded at least 5.0 sacks through Week 8 of the regular season, but what makes Watt's different is how quickly he gets to the quarterback and creates pressure. SumerSports data shows that Watt's average time to pressure is 2.46 seconds. That's the same time as Anderson Jr. and just a few milliseconds behind Minnesota Vikings linebacker Dallas Turner, who averages 2.4 seconds to pressure.

So, what does this actually mean? For pass rushers like Watt, the number to beat is 2.5 seconds. If you can get to the quarterback or ball carrier in that time, you significantly increase your chances of making a tackle for loss or better. For reference, quarterback Aaron Rodgers averages 2.57 seconds to throw the ball in 2026. Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence is taking 2.61 seconds to get the ball out so far. Put that average against Watt's time to create pressure, and that tells you Watt is excellent at imposing his will before a quarterback has the chance to make a play.

Sacks aren't the only category demonstrating Watt's dominance this season. His 10 tackles for loss are the third-most amongst NFL defenders. That statistic matters because it demonstrates how often Watt is blowing up plays in the backfield. It's not just a matter of attacking the quarterback in passing situations; he makes life hellish for any ball carrier around the line of scrimmage.

Watt is back, there's no doubt about it. He paces the NFL in sacks and is a top performer in multiple other categories. If he's not the favorite right now for

Nov 2, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Chicago Bears defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (99) reacts after a defensive play against the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Names Around NFL to Watch

The battle for the NFL's sack leader is going to be one of the most exciting competitions of the regular season, and it also might be the determining factor when naming the 2026 DPOY. On an underachieving Texans team, Anderson Jr. has been elite every single snap. He's a destructive force, and he's one of two defenders with more tackles for loss than Watt. Anderson also has 33 total tackles, a pass defended, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

With his trade to the Chicago Bears, defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons could become the first interior defensive lineman since Aaron Donald to capture the award. He's been one of the most productive defenders in the NFL for the past few years, but now the spotlight is on him in the Windy City.

The 29-year-old had an outstanding debut with the Bears, carrying over a strong start he produced with the Tennessee Titans. He has 44 tackles, 5.0 sacks, 32 quarterback pressures, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Buffalo Bills EDGE Greg Rousseau would like a word, as well. He has 7.0 sacks, nine tackles for loss, 24 total tackles and a whopping three forced fumbles. He's leading Buffalo's defense in multiple ways, and he's putting himself firmly in this award's conversation.

Maybe it's AFC North bias, but Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton and Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward have also warranted discussion for the award. They have each been absolutely dynamic at their positions, forcing turnovers and eliminating scoring opportunities single-handedly.

Meanwhile, other secondary players like Los Angeles Rams safety Quentin Lake are playing out of their minds. Lake has 56 tackles, three interceptions and 11 passes defended through eight contests, making him one of the most productive playmakers in the NFL right now. Quarterbacks have completed just 67.4% of passing attempts when targeting him in coverage. He's far from a star name in Los Angeles, but he's playing like a DPOY regardless.