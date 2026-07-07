Steelers New Starter Brings Complete Package to Secondary

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers were one of the worst-performing passing defenses in the NFL in 2025. They allowed the seventh-highest average yards per game and finished with the fourth-worst overall passing defense.

The performance necessitated major change for the Steelers. A new defensive coordinator was brought in, and they added major muscle to the wounded secondary by signing free-agent veteran Jamel Dean. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers corner signed a three-year contract to become the new number two player behind Joey Porter Jr.

Dean's arrival ends the debate about who will be the second corner on the outside. Dean's been a lockdown player who thrives in man-to-man schemes because of his aggression and long reach. The 29-year-old gives the Steelers a new starter, but that's just the tip of the iceberg for all that Dean brings to his new franchise.

Championship Experience

Dean began his career in 2019 after the Buccaneers selected him in the third round of that NFL Draft. It wasn't long before Dean learned what it took to win in this league. In his first postseason, he appeared in four games and helped deliver a Super Bowl trophy to Tampa.

And it wasn't just luck that Dean ended up on that Buccaneers team. Dean was a crucial young member of that defense. In 13 regular-season contests. He was a brick wall for receivers to get by. Despite playing in just 41% of the defensive snaps, according to data from Pro Football Reference, he registered an astonishing career-high 17 passes defended while limiting quarterbacks to just 26 completions on 52 targets.

It's been six seasons since he tasted championship glory, but the hunger remains. That's a key part of why the Steelers brought Dean into the fold.

Complete Player in Open Field

Here's the simple truth about Jamel Dean - he's outstanding at keeping the play in front of him. That's part of what makes him a complete player in space. Over his career, he's continually improved his ability to lock players down with more and more talent and production.

And that's largely due to his adaptability. Over his career, he's faced many different approaches to try to beat him. Offenses have tried to stretch him out and get receivers over his head. The depth of targets ran against him has varied season to season, ranging from around 11 yards per target early in his career to 14 yards in 2022, and back down to between nine and 10 yards per target over the past few seasons.

Dean is someone who never has a breakdown in coverage. He always knows his responsibilities on each play and works within that. It's an example that the entire defense can learn from and emualte.

Dec 15, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jamel Dean (35) celebrates after a fumble recovery in the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Boost in the Run Game

Last season was an undeniable one for Dean's pass coverage. Not only was he a blanket covering opposing receivers, but he was also productive on the ball. His three interceptions were a career best, and it was also the fourth time he registered multiple interceptions in a season.

What makes Dean such a huge addition to the Steelers, however, is his complete game. He can help shut things down opposite of Porter Jr., and he can also help the entire defense improve their run-stopping abilities.

Over Dean's entire career, he's been an asset in the run game. A steady and sure tackler, his worst season in terms of missed tackles came in 2024, when he missed a total of six tackles over 17 games.

For the Steelers, that's a breath of fresh air and an immediate upgrade.

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