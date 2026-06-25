Steelers Sign Former Broncos DB

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a pair of roster moves as their break until training camp continues.

According to an official announcement from the team, the Steelers have signed rookie defensive back Ahmari Harvey. As the corresponding transaction, they released defensive end K.J. Henry.

Henry signed a reserve/futures contract with Pittsburgh in January. A fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft by the Washington Commanders, he's appeared in a total of 15 regular season games during his career.

As for Harvey, he originally signed as an undrafted free agent with the Denver Broncos in May.

He began his collegiate career at Auburn, though he never played in a game for the program before transferring to Georgia Tech ahead of the 2022 campaign.

From there, Harvey became a key piece of the Yellow Jackets' defense in 2023, posting three interceptions and 31 tackles over 11 games that season.

In 2024, he logged a total of 62 tackles with a pick. During his final season at Georgia Tech in 2025, Harvey finished with 26 tackles over 10 games.

He'll now look to make a strong impression with the Steelers once training camp arrives.

Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI, and find our podcast All Steelers Talk on YouTube or anywhere you listen!