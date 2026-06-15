Steelers Sign Local Product and Former Kansas WR

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed a local product at wide receiver now that OTAs and the rest of the offseason program are in the rearview mirror.

Alongside the releases of punter Aidan Laros and linebacker Daylan Carnell, the Steelers announced that they signed Levi Wentz.

Wentz attended Pine-Richland High School in Pittsburgh before going to play for Old Dominion, Albany and Kansas collegiately.

He signed with the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent on May 1 before being waived on June 9. After going unclaimed, Wentz will now join his hometown team's roster around a month-and-a-half before training camp will begin in late July.

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Kansas Jayhawks wide receiver Levi Wentz (10) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Wentz's College Numbers

Across his two seasons at Old Dominion in 2021 and 2022, Wentz logged just one catch for 42 yards in four games.

His production immediately spiked once he arrived at Albany, an FCS program, in 2023. That year, Wentz posted 245 yards and a touchdown on 16 catches in 15 contests.

He later finished the 2024 campaign with 621 yards and a score on 40 receptions across 11 games, which preceded his transfer to Kansas for the 2025 season.

In his lone year with the Jayhawks, Wentz put up 258 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 16 catches in 12 games.

At 6-foot-2 and 199 pounds, he ran a 4.57-second 40-yard dash during his Pro Day.

Kansas Jayhawks wide receiver Levi Wentz (10) runs the bal in for a touchdown during the first half of the game against West Virginia Mountaineers at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Sept. 20, 2025. | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Does Wentz Have a Chance to Make Steelers' Roster?

Pittsburgh's depth chart at wide receiver isn't stacked, but there aren't necessarily any spots up for grabs either.

DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr. are essentially locked in as the starters on the outside, and both Germie Bernard and Roman Wilson should see a good amount of playing time, likely primarily from the slot.

Kaden Wetjen probably won't garner many offensive snaps as a rookie while handling the return man duties while Ben Skowronek is more of a special teams ace than a traditional receiver, though each will take a spot shoehorned for a receiver.

That makes it six receivers on the roster, and there's at least a small chance Eli Heidenreich could make it even if he loses the battle for the No. 3 running spot role to Kaleb Johnson.

As a result, Wentz and the rest of the receivers at the bottom of the Steelers' roster don't stand a realistic chance to stick around for Week 1, but perhaps a standout showing during training camp and the preseason could change that equation.

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